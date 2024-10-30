What do you get when you cross Jon Snow with a Disney prince? Apparently, you get the bizarre but brilliant-sounding horse-racing comedy Chariot. Kit Harington and Billy Magnussen have signed onto the movie, which comes from director Steve Pink, who is best known in Hollywood as being the writer of Grosse Point Blank and High Fidelity, as well as the director of movies such as

Hot Tub Time Machine, About Last Night, and most recently The Wheel. The official logline for the movie makes it sound just as farcical as it sounds fun:

“Paul Rovia, an oversized jockey, seeks redemption after causing a major racing accident that gets him suspended from the sport for two years. Desperate to compete in the Grand National again, Paul teams up with Kate O’Leary and her wild Centaur named Chariot. Paul and Chariot clash at first but eventually form an unstoppable duo, taking the racing world by storm.”

The screenplay has been written by Jack Donnelly, while it is produced by Donnelly, Magnussen, Anne Hollister, and Shane Andries for HappyBad Bungalow (best known for producing Coup!) Also producing are Rabbit’s Black (Longlegs), and K. Asher Levin (Break the Cycle), while executive producers are Lawrence Minicone, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, and Sean Krajewski.

What Are Kit Harington and Billy Magnussen Best Known For?

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Harington rose to fame as Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, one of the most iconic roles in television history. The illegitimate son of Sean Bean's Ned Stark, who rose to become King in the North and the Leader of the Night's Watch, Harington earned acclaim and was a central figure across the series’ eight seasons, which helped solidify Game of Thrones as a cultural phenomenon. Post-Thrones, he appeared in Marvel's Eternals as Dane Whitman, and may or may not reprise the role in Blade if Marvel ever makes it.

Magnussen gained popularity with his role in 2018's uproarious Game Night, but he has also appeared in Into the Woods (2014) as Rapunzel’s Prince, and No Time to Die (2021), the James Bond film, as CIA agent Logan Ash. He is currently starring in HBO's The Franchise and will soon appear in Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Chariot as it heads for the final furlong. You can catch Magnussen in The Franchise and re-watch Harington in Game of Thrones on Max.

