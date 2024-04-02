The Big Picture Kit Harington excitedly embraces the role of a villain in Blood For Dust.

The exclusive new images show Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, and Josh Lucas.

Blood For Dust will be released in theaters and available digitally on April 19, 2024.

Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive look at the upcoming film Blood For Dust, the riveting noir-thriller that premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Starring Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas, and Stephen Dorff, and directed by Rod Blackhurst, the film is a gripping tale of Cliff, played by McNairy, a man caught in a desperate struggle to alter his fate and safeguard his family's future. You can see our exclusive images for the movie down below.

The film sees McNairy's Cliff, struggling to keep his family afloat in a world full of challenges, being drawn back into the world of trafficking weaponry and drugs for a cartel after being pressured by Harington's antagonist, Ricky, and soon finds himself in a survival game full of high-stakes, not just for him, but for everyone else he loves, too.

In the gritty story of Blood For Dust, director Rod Blackhurst has drawn from his own personal aspirations for change and improvement, in a way, mirroring the film's protagonist, Cliff's, journey. Collaborating with David Ebeltoft, they've managed to create a film that not only boasts an impressive cast but also delves into the essence of the human condition, the working-class battle, and the pursuit of the American Dream. The film manages to intricately explore not just moral dilemmas and the profound impact of one's choices, expanding the story beyond its characters to reflect broader societal themes.

How Does Kit Harington Feel About Playing a Villain in 'Blood for Dust'?

Speaking in 2022, Harington expressed his excitement about the film, stressing that he would be stepping out of his comfort zone and that he was initially apprehensive, but that he thoroughly enjoyed taking on the challenge of playing Ricky in the film.

"It's a gnarly character. It's not necessarily a part that I would generally get offered, and that's quite interesting to me. At the moment, and for the last couple of years, I’m trying to — and that’s another reason why I wanted to play this role — take roles that I’m a bit scared about doing. It's fun playing a baddie, I think. I spent a long time playing the epitome of a good, honest human, trying to do the right thing that everyone’s rooting for. And maybe this is a reaction to the length of time I was doing that."

Blood for Dust will be released in theaters and available digitally on April 19, 2024. Check out the exclusive images above and the film's trailer below: