Game of Thrones' Kit Harington is to play a "gnarly" character that is worlds away from Jon Snow, as the actor revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in the eight-season run of the HBO fantasy series, which concluded its run in 2019. Snow is widely considered an incredibly honorable character. However, in the upcoming action-thriller Blood for Dust, fans should expect to see a completely different side to Harington as he plays Ricky, an antagonist. As revealed in the interview, playing such an off-type character is what drew Harrington to the role in the first place.

The Eternals star discussed the appeal of playing such a "gnarly character" saying, "It’s not necessarily a part that I would generally get offered, and that’s quite interesting to me." Harington also touched upon branching out into different roles, and the inevitable fear of doing so:

"At the moment, and for the last couple of years, I’m trying to — and that’s another reason why I wanted to play this role — take roles that I’m a bit scared about doing. It's fun playing a baddie, I think. I spent a long time playing the epitome of a good, honest human, trying to do the right thing that everyone’s rooting for. And maybe this is a reaction to the length of time I was doing that."

For now, fans will have to wait for more details about Harrington's villainous new character. However, it is known that Ricky is an illegal weapons dealer.

Image via HBO

Blood for Dust follows the story of Cliff, (Scoot McNairy) who is struggling to make ends meet providing for a struggling family. However, the road salesman's fortunes begin to change as he regains contact with an old colleague, Ricky (Harington). He soon discovers that his old friend's intentions may not be as genuine as they seem, and Cliff finds himself on a dangerous path. Josh Lucas will also star in the film as an American cartel boss.

Directed by Rob Blackhurst and written by David Ebeltoft, the film is currently in pre-production. Therefore, details about a possible release date have not been revealed yet. The film will also be produced by Noah Lang, Mark Fasano, and Bernard Kira. The executive producers are Ford Corbett and David Ebeltoft. The film is set to begin filming in November 2022.

Collider will continue to provide updates for Blood for Dust in the coming months.