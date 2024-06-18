The Big Picture Jon Snow actor Kit Harington stars in horror film featuring werewolves, reminiscent of Game of Thrones House Stark connection to wolves.

Trailer shows Harington's character undergo vicious transformation, leaving daughter in danger of inheriting same curse. Complex family dynamic unfolds.

Intriguing parallels drawn with 1978 novel also titled "The Beast Within". Film explores darker themes beyond simple werewolf horror.

Kit Harington may have hung up his Valyrian steel sword, but he isn’t done with genre storytelling quite yet. Per Entertainment Weekly, the Game of Thrones actor appears in a trailer for the new horror film, The Beast Within. The upcoming venture has more in common with the wildly successful fantasy series than one might realize. Namely: wolves. Jon Snow (Harington) hails from House Stark, who aligns themselves with wolves and Jon even had a Direwolf of his own. Wolves are also a component of The Beast Within -- Or at least, werewolves are. The synopsis for the film is as follows:

"After a series of strange events lead her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow (Caoilinn Springall) follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father (Harington) undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal."

The trailer of the film, previously styled as What Remains of Us, depicts a loving family relationship with Willow and her parents. However, as the happy family plays in the woods, it becomes more clear that there is an insidious reason why they are hiding out in seclusion. While a doting father, Harington’s character becomes more vicious, stating: “It gets harder to control the rage.”

The film is also populated with another Game of Thrones alum, James Cosmo, who played Commander of the Watchers on the Wall, Jeor Mormont. He warns Willow’s mother (Ashleigh Cummings) that her husband will become a danger to their daughter. The following images demonstrate just that. The father turns into a vicious beast as his family runs in terror. But as with many modern horror films, there is something more complex churning beneath the surface.

There Is More Than Meets the Eye in 'The Beast Within'

Photo via WellGO Entertainment

At the beginning of the trailer, Harington’s character proclaims himself king of the woods and his daughter the princess. This pronouncement takes on a more disturbing meaning by the end of the trailer.

“Kneel before your king,” Willow’s father commands. This statement is more than a game and more than a hint that the father is more powerful than he lets on. A common question should be if Willow’s father was cursed with lunar transformations, would it then pass to her? The trailer doesn’t show this outright, but it is implied by many visuals that Willow could become a werewolf as well. As her father snarls with growing fangs, the frame is followed quickly by Willow screaming. Perhaps she will take after her father in a tragic twist?

The film shares its title with the 1978 novel, penned by Edward Levy, a book that could offer some insight into the film. Though not a direct adaptation, it does feature someone more beast than man who, after procreating, passes his instincts and animal nature to his son. It is not confirmed if the two works of fiction are related, but they have striking similarities. The Beast Within will reveal more after its release on July 26 in select theaters.