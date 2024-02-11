The Big Picture Kit Harington is a versatile actor known for his roles in historical and fantasy dramas, including Game of Thrones and Marvel's Eternals .

Harington's co-created miniseries, Gunpowder , explores the historical context of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in London, where he stars as Robert Catesby, the rebellion's leader.

Gunpowder showcases brutal violence and graphic depictions of torture, staying true to the historical accuracy of the era. It delves into the darkness of vengeance and the consequences it brings.

Historical dramas and fantasy dramas might seem like worlds apart, but Kit Harington has proven himself to be a dependable bridge between the two. Though Harington is an actor with impressive range, having taken a swing at horror with What Remains of Us, his thriving filmography revolves around roles predominantly within these two genres. He launched onto the scene with Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, the noble cloaked member of the Night's Watch who transformed into a bonafide contender for the Westeros throne, which laid the foundation for Harington's future career. He became Dane Whitman in another fantasy movie, Marvel's Eternals, where he plays a human history professor dating an alien, Sersi (Gemma Chan). He also reunited with dragons (in a more family friendly sense) in the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon.

These fantastical films are not far removed from Harington's other prominent works in historical dramas. The defining example of Kit Harington's love for historical dramas might be his own co-created miniseries, Gunpowder. Harington, an executive producer on this three-part HBO miniseries that premiered on BBC One, stars as Robert Catesby, a man driven by revenge after the persecution of his faith's followers, including his priest and a woman close to him.

What Is HBO's 'Gunpowder' About?

Set in the shadow of the Tudor era and immediately following the prolific Elizabethan era, Gunpowder delves into the historical context of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in London. This event, which is still marked with celebration in parts of England, targeted King James I and the House of Parliament in retaliation for the persecution of English Catholics. Kit Harington stars as Robert Catesby, the rebellion's leader. Interestingly, Harington has said that he is a direct descendant of Catesby on his mother's side. As he explained, he was inspired by the untold story of this ancestor, unlike those of some other co-plotters. In a fascinating twist of fate, this 1605 event pitted Harington's ancestors against each other, with members from both his maternal and paternal lineages participating.

Gunpowder follows Robert Catesby, a devout Catholic driven to extremism. He decides to take up arms against the powerful King James I (played by Derek Riddell) after his monarchy's crackdown on Catholics, Catesby's declared faith. Sharp divisions between Catholics and Protestants indeed shaped political agendas at this time. Though initially viewed as more sympathetic to the Catholic cause, perhaps due to his mother's (Queen Mary) execution by his predecessor Queen Elizabeth I, King James I ultimately felt pressured by Robert Cecil (portrayed by Mark Gattis) to persecute Catholics to secure his throne. Harington's Catesby witnesses the suffering inflicted on his fellow Catholics where they are targeted for their beliefs, facing exorbitant fines, imprisonment, torture, and even cold-blooded killings. Driven to his breaking point, Catesby plans a deadly assault on the central government: to detonate the Parliament building and its occupants on its opening day, where King James I is expected to make a speech.

Kit Harington Sheds His 'Game of Thrones' Persona for 'Gunpowder'

Remembering the naively noble Jon Snow, the one who was famously told "You know nothing, Jon Snow" by his on-screen love interest (and now real-life wife!) Rose Leslie, makes you experience a totally different Catesby in Gunpowder. Here, Kit Harington sheds that persona entirely. Snow's nobility is replaced by Catesby's burning desire for revenge. Grief consumes him. He blames his son for his wife's death during childbirth, a loss that haunts him. Witnessing the suffering of his friends adds fuel to his fire, pushing him to the brink. As he confesses to his faith mentor, Father Garnet, he has no room for love but only for hate and anger. Gunpowder's Harington is hell-bent on serving his own twisted sense of justice, no matter the cost. Even after seeing atrocities against minority religions on a visit to Spain, the supposed model Catholic kingdom Catesby envisions for his motherland England, his conviction remains unshaken.

Harington's Catesby, in contrast to his previous roles, lets his vengeance destroy not just himself, but also those around him whom he believes he is acting for. His son, who has already witnessed his darker side for too long, ends up without a father. His supporters, the Catholics who took up swords in solidarity with him, are hunted down and persecuted. It is the naivety that you have seen cost his other character roles, but in this one, it becomes a statistic of what The Godfather's Michael Corleone warns about: "Never hate your enemies, it affects your judgment."

'Gunpowder' & 'Game of Thrones' Are Epic, Gritty Dramas

Before Game of Thrones, television had hardly seen that level of gruesome violence. Yes, there were the likes of Spartacus and The Walking Dead, but it was Game of Thrones that truly brought violence on television to the forefront. That effort, led by Harington's Snow and his co-stars in the popular series, is evident in Gunpowder. Part One sets the stage for what to expect, with the first sequence introducing viewers to some of the most brutal moments on television, where a woman is stripped naked before heavy metals are pressed onto her torso to kill her. The man, on the other hand, is cut through with his inner organs gouged out while he is still alive. This brutal introduction sets the tone for the series, showcasing torture methods of the time that may be unbearable for some viewers.

Many were shocked at the level of graphic violence, with The Guardian quoting one viewer as saying, "This execution scene is one of the most painful things I’ve ever witnessed on TV.” In response, Kit Harington, who is also one of the executive producers of the miniseries, defended the violence, saying, “We can’t avoid the executions that the people around these men suffered. And I think it’s wrong to shy too far away from the reality of it when showing a torture scene or execution. You need to feel the reasons, to know why they go and do the things they do.”

Being a period drama, historians have generally lauded the accuracy of the violence depicted of that era. According to The Times, Dr. John Cooper, who served as the historical consultant on the show, while admitting that it was perhaps “one of the most graphic representations,” said that it was a historically accurate depiction. If you are not one for blood-gushing throats and seeing human innards, then Gunpowder is not for you. Whether you crave Harington's dramatic range or historical intrigue, Gunpowder promises a journey beyond the fantastical, delving into the darkness that fuels vengeance and the consequences it exacts. Gunpowder's Kit Harington is flawed, his lines are blurred in the grit and grim of the time, and the price of justice he and his supporters must pay might be steeper than imagined.

