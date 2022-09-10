Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is all praises for the prequel series House of the Dragon that debuted last month. The actor played the fan-favorite character Jon Snow through all eight seasons of the original series, and speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada during the Toronto Film Festival where he is promoting his latest psychological thriller movie Baby Ruby, the actor confirmed that he is indeed watching the prequel series.

House of Dragon is created by Ryan Condal with author George RR Martin and takes fans back some 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is showrun by Condal with Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed a couple of episodes for Season 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones, most notably ‘Battle of Bastards' and ‘Winds of Winter’ both of which extensively featured Jon Snow and the rest of the Stark Clan. Speaking of the new series Harington revealed, “I’m really enjoying it.” He further added, “My friend Miguel showruns it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job.” It was recently revealed that Sapochnik will showrun Season 1 but will not return for the second season.

While the viewership numbers of the recent episodes are a testament that fans dearly missed the realm of Westeros, for Harington going back to the realm from the other side of the screen has been a “weird” experience. He said, “It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.” House of the Dragon sees a time when Targaryens are at the peak of their power and wealth. While it certainly leads to the decline of the dragon-riders the makers have done a fantastic job of connecting the two series with the prophecy of ‘the prince that was promised.’ In retrospect, Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, was indeed the prince that was promised hence, one can only imagine Harington’s amusement watching the new show.

Image via HBO

Harington is also working on a spin-off series for his character which has a working title, Snow, and is partially staffed. After the news broke back in June, Martin confirmed that the series is indeed the actor’s idea, and his team has consulted the author on the project. Meanwhile, Harington also entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman aka the Black Knight in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

Harington is currently seen in Baby Ruby, which made its world premiere at TIFF.