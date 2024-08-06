The Big Picture Kit Harington's new character in Industry, Sir Henry Muck, is morally ambiguous and challenges viewers' perceptions.

Harington enjoys joining Industry Season 3 as a fan of the show, stepping into a world he knows and loves.

Industry follows young graduates in the intense world of investment banking, exploring pressure, competition, and ethical dilemmas.

Game of Thrones launched the careers of most of its stars. Kit Harington was one of the beneficiaries of the mega-hit series that has since wrapped its run. However, Harington has not strayed too far away from HBO, as he will return to star in the third season of Industry. Harington talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what his character in Industry, Sir Henry Muck, will be like. Harington is the face of Jon Snow, and while he did love playing the character, Snow's morals were hard at times to contend with ― he was too morally upright. With Muck, however, Harington gets to play something different.

“I think there will be no doubt in the audience’s mind that Henry Muck is not morally just at all; he really isn’t," he told the outlet while discussing the upcoming season, which will see him debut as an influential figure in the world of finance. "The question is whether they like him, whether they care for him, whether they care about him, and understand that those shaky moral foundations have arrived for a reason,” Harington continued, laying a challenge for the audience of a show which characters exists on a bad to absolute worst spectrum.

“And that’s the aim," he expanded, revealing that playing the character was a calculation on his part. "Jon Snow was wonderful, I loved him, but he was sometimes tricky to play because he was morally kind of perfect, which is difficult to play sometimes,” Harington concluded, highlighting one of the biggest challenges of playing his most popular character.

Kit Harington Was a Fan of 'Industry' Before Joining Season 3

Few actors board shows which they are already fans of. The first two seasons of Industry were well received, but the show has not broken out in the same way as some of its peers. However, Harington has seen both seasons, and he loves the show. He talked about being excited about joining Industry Season 3, saying:

“It was fun coming on board something that you’ve seen, that you enjoy, that you’re a fan of. I’d not done that before and it’s a bit geeky. You step into a world that you know, and you’re like, ‘Ooh, I’m excited to be here.'"

Industry Season 3's returning cast members include Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. New cast members include Harington as Sir Henry Muck, Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

The eight-episode third season of Industry debuts on Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max. Catch up on Max before the new season.

