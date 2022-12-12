Last June it was announced that HBO was working on a sequel series to Game of Thrones that would focus on the character of Jon Snow. Beyond Kit Harington being attached, not much news on the series has been released. But, after the success of House of the Dragon has reignited audiences' obsession with the world, fans have been clamoring for any new information. So, this past weekend at a Game of Thrones convention, Harrington teases the state of the character.

As fans will remember, Game of Thrones had a bit of a rough ending for everyone’s favorite Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. He was forced to kill his latest love Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to save the world from her rule as Queen of Westeros. He was then sentenced to exile beyond the wall to live with the Wildlings. As Harington explained to a crowd during a Q&A, this is more than Jon Snow believes he deserves:

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

In true Game of Thrones fashion, no character can just be happy. But that is no surprise after watching the character suffer for eight seasons. As Harington says, while Jon Snow is lucky to be alive, it is much more complicated than that. Much of the character’s time on the show was spent at the Wall or beyond, and they were not happy times. He went through a lot there and now has to return. As the actor continues:

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma. So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like…I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

While Harington was careful not to reveal any key details, his comments still give fans a lot. Based on these quotes, fans can theorize what the show might be about. It seems like it might be about him confronting his past actions and trying to atone for it all. Or maybe it will be about him going to the Game of Thrones version of therapy. As any fan will tell you, he needs it. He has been through a lot and has some trauma to work through. But unfortunately, it will all remain speculation for a while more.

Harington is the only name announced to be attached to the series. In fact, Harington is said to have come up with the series' plot himself, even meeting with George R.R. Martin to work out the details. That alone should excite any fans. Who better to be behind a Jon Snow spin-off than the actor who played him and the author who created him? Again, not much more information than that exists but, as the Game of Thrones author said:

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet…but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

