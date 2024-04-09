The Big Picture Kit Harington may not return as Jon Snow in a GoT spinoff, and his MCU future seems uncertain after Eternals failed to impress.

Despite a lack of current plans, Harington hopes Marvel will revisit his character Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, for a darker MCU role.

Fans and Harington alike see potential in the character's comic trajectory and the actor remains open and eager for a future Marvel appearance.

While we are still coping with the fact that we might not see Kit Harington’s return as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones spinoff as the actor revealed that they couldn’t find the right story, his MCU future also looks bleak. The news comes as the fan favorite actor is doing press for his upcoming neo-thriller film Blood For Dust which will see him starring alongside Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas. Harington spoke to Screen Rant about his character Dane Whitman aka the Black Knight’s future.

Harington debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021’s Eternals along with his GoT costar Richard Madden in an ensemble cast. The movie aimed to deepen the lore of the cinematic universe, however, it failed to make a mark with the audience. Nonetheless, fans were pretty excited about the post-credit scene which saw Dane with the Ebony Blade with a voice cameo from none other than Mahershala Ali, who is set to take on the mantle of vampire hunter Blade. However, three years down the line, Harington revealed that “nothing's in the works at the moment,” to further that plot.

The actor hopes the studio will “do something with that character” as Dane Whitman is “fascinating and brilliant.” He explained, “I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant. I'm not sure whether we've had a protagonist that's like that, so I think it's a really strong idea. I'd love them to [revisit him].” The actor’s thoughts are in line with fans’ expectations, who feel that the Black Knight will be a worthy addition to the darker corners of the MCU that has already introduced characters like Jack Russell in Werewolf by the Night and Moon Kight. Of his next Marvel appearance, the actor revealed:

I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment.

What’s Next for Kit Harington?

On TV, Harington is currently seen as a recurring cast member in creator Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s Industry. He also has Natasha Kermani’s The Dreadful which will reunite him with Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner. He’ll also be seen in Yaniv Raz’s Eternal Return and Alexander J. Farrell’s What Remains of Us, both projects are in the post-production stage. You can watch Harington in theaters as Blood and Dust makes its way to select theaters on April 19.