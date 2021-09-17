Apparently, Kit Harington was offered a superhero part before joining Marvel's Eternals, but at the time, he refused the offer. Talking to Total Film, Harington revealed he was approached to play a superhero a few years back, but he was still too involved with HBO's Game of Thrones to accept.

While discussing his upcoming part, Harington confessed that his Marvel role was not the first comic book character he got offered to play. While Harington doesn’t disclose the project he turned down, the actor explains that he felt he couldn’t play a superhero while being attached to his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow. In Harington’s words, "[The offer] was a while ago, as well – just because it didn’t feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then."

Besides being involved with Game of Thrones when the offer happened, Harington also says that he didn’t feel the part was right for him and that he’s glad to play a human character in Marvel’s next film. As Harington puts it:

"You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it. So I turned it down. And then this one [in Eternals] felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting."

Eternals is written and directed by Chloé Zhao, who won Best Director and Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars for Nomadland. The film's cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie will explain why the Eternals stood down when Thanos wiped out half the universe and introduce a new cosmic super team to help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fight menaces coming from space and alternate dimensions.

Eternals comes exclusively to theaters on November 5. Watch the latest trailer below:

