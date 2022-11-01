Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.

Harington symbolically traded the Long Claw for the Ebony Blade and fans weren’t complaining. Though he didn’t don his superhero avatar in the movie, the actor was always aware of future possibilities for the character. He revealed that he wasn’t that “interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone’s boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that’s always been part of the conversation.” However, given the secrecy around Marvel's future projects and the studio’s penchant to keep everything under wraps till the official announcements are made, it's always tricky for talent to comment about their future appearance. Harington noted, “like with anything, you don’t really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans.”

The Black Knight was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema, and first appeared in The Avengers #47. The third character to hold the title, Dane Whitman is a descendant of the original Black Knight and gets his sword from his uncle Nathan Garrett, who turned out to be a supervillain. In the comic, the Ebony Blade was carved from a meteor and enchanted by the wizard Merlin for Sir Percy of Scandia, the first Black Knight. Eternals’ cleverly mentions Whitman’s uncle in passing to set up the plot twist in the post-credit scene.

When asked about the Eternals’ post-credit scene, which saw Dane Whitman taking up the sword and also featured Mahershala Ali’s voice cameo as Blade, the actor revealed it was “really exciting shooting that scene.” Further adding, “That post-credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film’s finished. So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting.” However, for his future appearances, the actor stayed tight-lipped saying, “I don’t know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don’t know what they are.”

Harington will be next seen in Blood for Dust.