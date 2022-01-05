Ridley Scott, no stranger to last minute casting changes, has chosen Vanessa Kirby for the lead role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Kitbag, according to Deadline. The biopic, which will tell the story of French leader Napoleon Bonaparte, hails from AppleTV+. Kirby will replace Jodie Comer in the film, with the actress needing to depart her second collaboration with Scott due to scheduling conflicts. Comer had appeared in last year's The Last Duel, opposite Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Kirby's deal is still being negotiated, though the odds of her appearing opposite Phoenix's Napoleon are highly likely. Her character is Empress Josephine, who was the first wife of Napoleon. The two eventually divorced over Josephine's inability to bear a child, a facor that was of the utmost importance in Napoleon's drive to have an heir. Kitbag is set to explore the strained relationship between the two, as well as the French leader's rise to power and prominence.

The collaboration with Scott is a strong move for Kirby, hot off of an Academy Award nomination for her work in last year's Pieces of a Woman. She has developed quite the diverse resume over the last few years, with supporting roles in Everest, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Hobbs & Shaw, and The World to Come. Her next film is Florian Zeller's The Son, where Kirby will star alongside Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Anthony Hopkins. Kirby is also no stranger to royalty, having portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix's hit series The Crown.

Kitbag is next up on the schedule for Scott, who has kept himself quite busy as of late. This past year saw the release of both The Last Duel and House of Gucci, with the latter in the midst of its Academy Awards push.

He's also hard at work on a sequel to his beloved and iconic Gladiator, which will follow Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Scott is also a producer on this year's Death on the Nile, as well as an upcoming film focusing on the tragedy of the Boston Strangler in the 1960s. The scenario of having to replace an actor is a well-known concept for Scott, who faced a much more dire situation with 2017's All the Money in the World. The director infamously had to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer just a month away from the film's release.

Kitbag, which is set to begin filming this month in Europe, is expected to hit AppleTV+ in 2023.

