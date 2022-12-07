Collider can exclusively reveal a new trailer for Kitchen Brigade, a heartwarming new comedy from director Louis-Julien Petit following a sous chef and her new team in the kitchen. After years of working towards her goals, Cathy (Audrey Lamy) is finally preparing to open her own restaurant. When nothing goes right, and she finds herself in financial peril, however, she resorts to taking a job at a cafeteria for a shelter of young migrants. Her fiery passion for cuisine ignites a spark in the kids, changing their course in life. The trailer shows her warming up to her kitchen brigade as they learn the joys of cooking.

At the beginning of the footage, Cathy is fed up with following the orders of her head chef whom she vehemently disagrees with, leading her to quit in hopes of opening her own place. She turns to the hostel cafeteria job for some financial support, but is shocked to learn that it's for migrant youths and a lot of them. Immediately, she's overwhelmed by the task. The kitchen is far worse than what she's used to and making 70 meals a day is an absurd ask. That's when the hostel's manager has the idea of letting the boys work in the kitchen with Cathy. Although their knowledge of the culinary arts is little, they're enamored by Cathy's skills and are eager to learn from her. Slowly, they become a well-oiled kitchen brigade full of heart and hustle with even Cathy finding joy in a job she once found joyless.

Petit's latest comes off as an upbeat dramedy in the trailer, never dwelling too long on the hardships Cathy is facing before showing the joy she's getting from her work. Although there's a focus on how well the youths take to cooking and learn to come together as a brigade, it's clear that Kitchen Brigade is as much about Cathy learning to have fun in the kitchen and become a respectable, sensitive leader. The passion she inspires in the kids can be felt throughout every scene, teasing a heartwarming watch.

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Joining César Award nominee Lamy in Kitchen Brigade is a talented cast including François Cluzet who picked up a César Award, the French equivalent to an Academy Award, for 2006's Tell No One. Rounding out the brigade are Chantal Neuwirth, Fatoumata Kaba, Amadou Bah, Boubacar Balde, Mamadou Koita, and Yannick Kalombo.

More Background on Kitchen Brigade

Originally released in France back in March under the title of La brigade, Kitchen Brigade is the sixth feature film from Petit following Invisibles in 2018. He's bringing part of the band back together from that film, with Lamy returning as the star and screenwriter Liza Benguigui collaborating with Petit once again to pen the screenplay. Sophie Bensadoun also had a writing credit on the film which was written in collaboration with Thomas Pujol. The film is being distributed worldwide by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Kitchen Brigade will be served up to theaters and VOD on January 13. Check out the trailer below.