The Big Picture After being off the air since 2014, Kitchen Nightmares is making a return, surprising fans.

David De Angelis, the executive producer of the reboot, explains his role as the showrunner, overseeing all departments and ensuring the best possible story is portrayed.

The timing of the series' return was intentional, influenced by the impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry.

Kitchen Nightmares has been off the air since 2014, outside occasional re-runs and streaming services. The series came to a close in 2014 at Gordon Ramsey’s request, and he later shared with Entertainment Weekly:

“I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn’t trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant. Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me shit for telling him the truth and I thought, ‘I’m done.’”

With such a contentious ending, many might be shocked to see that the series is making a return. Collider had the opportunity to chat with the reboot’s executive producer, David De Angelis, who said the timing of the series’ return is not accidental, but a specific choice.

David De Angelis Explains His Job as the Executive Producer of ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

Image via FOX

David De Angelis has an extensive career as a producer. His career started out fairly innocuous but soon grew into the very large arena of reality television. People often get confused about what exactly it is that producers do, and the reason why it's so confusing is that there isn’t one definition. David’s job description as a producer also involves being the showrunner. David said:

“As a showrunner, I'm kind of the CEO of the show. That's my job is to be over top of all departments. But once I've hired the right people and we're up and running, then my focus has to narrow down to the story and really making sure that we are getting the best possible version of the story that we're there to cover. For me that means keeping that 10,000 foot view of what's going on, and making sure my story team, my producers, are asking the right question[s], and that my director is getting the right shots so that we are giving our post-production team the best possible chance of making a really good episode.”

As the executive producer and showrunner, David’s job essentially is all about storytelling. This is one of the many things that fall under the producer umbrella. But, again, this is just one aspect of producing, as there are many different elements to the title.

RELATED: The ‘Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 Reality Star With the Largest Social Media Following Is...

The Timely Return of ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

Image via FOX

So, why now? Given that Kitchen Nightmares has been off the air for nearly a decade, one has to wonder what makes now the right time for the series to return. David said:

“For Gordon, I think it was seeing the world post-pandemic, realizing how hard the restaurant industry got hit harder than, I think, any other industry. And it's the one industry I think that has changed the most since COVID. People's dining habits have changed dramatically since then. Social media didn't exist really 10 years ago when this show came about. Most people under 30 won't walk into a restaurant unless they check their Yelp reviews, or their Instagram handle, or see if they're on TikTok. You know, delivery apps have changed the game considerably. And Gordon wasn't immune to any of this. Gordon's got 75 restaurants around the world, and they all took a hit. So, for him, it was about getting back in the game now to see if he could throw a lifeline to those restaurants that made it through the pandemic. And to help some of the restaurants that have started since then to navigate this new world order that we're in.”

Gordon Ramsey’s passion for the restaurant industry is undeniable, and his enthusiasm is echoed through David’s own excitement about the return of the series. To hear more about what’s to come in the upcoming season of Kitchen Nightmares, check out his conversation with Collider above to learn more.

Kitchen Nightmares’ triumphant return to television will happen on September 25th on FOX. Watch the full interview above.