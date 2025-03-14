Suggested sales have gone to a new level of horrible in Collider’s exclusive first look at the upcoming Season 9 finale of Kitchen Nightmares. After traveling across the south during the last ten episodes, Gordon Ramsay and his team have finally landed at the mother of all messes — a Georgetown, Texas restaurant called Simmer Down. If our sneak peek is any indication, the employees at the good ol’ hometown restaurant have been absolutely going through it with their condescending manager. When the numbers are down and service seems to have taken a nosedive, the best place to look is at the top, and that’s precisely what Chef Ramsay does in this tension-filled teaser.

If you’ve ever been a card-carrying member of the service industry, today’s sneak peek is going to make your blood boil. The manager at Simmer Down has been so displeased with his staff’s ability to upsell, that he’s encouraging patrons to rat out their servers if they weren’t offered appetizers or desserts with their meals. Doing what he came to the restaurant to do, Ramsay asks if the manager has used any method other than punishment to ensure his employees are doing what he wants them to do. Calling him out on his bs, Ramsay shoots down the manager’s attempts at skirting the responsibility of his job title, and gives him a taste of his own medicine.

So Far This Season On ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

In the ninth season of Chef Ramsay’s travels inside the doors of some of the most in-dire straits restaurants in the United States, the culinary icon and reality TV behemoth has been calling it like he sees it across Texas and Louisiana. The series had a nice thing going with the recent Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX, so much so that it was even briefly rebranded with the moniker — Road to Super Bowl LIX — which allowed fans to get hyped for the big game and maybe even add a Louisiana pit stop to their visit down to the Big Easy.

While every season of Kitchen Nightmares becomes a breeding ground filled with sights and sounds that will make you think twice before ever dining out again, Season 9 had some truly stomach-churning moments. From something as simple and innocent as unseasoned catfish, to a cache of meat that’s been around before the world ever heard of Coronavirus.

This week, it all comes to an end in “Simmer Down” with the eleventh and final episode of Kitchen Nightmares’ ninth season arriving this Tuesday, March 18 on FOX. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.