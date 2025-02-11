After his long road to the Super Bowl officially ended with the Eagles beating the Chiefs on Sunday, Gordon Ramsay is getting back to his usual schedule of saving restaurants on Kitchen Nightmares. Season 9 picks back up tonight in Houston, Texas where everything is bigger, but the food isn't necessarily better. Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek at Episode 6 set at the Kings Blu Jam Cafe, where tension continues to rise amid increasing customer dissatisfaction, miscommunication among the staff, and a fractured relationship between the owner and her head chef daughter. The fiery chef sits down to sample their variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch items, though he doesn't find any Southern comfort to speak of.

The footage opens with Ramsay being served keto shrimp and grits, but it's not what he's expecting at all. The hodgepodge of seafood, vegetables, and grits reminds him more of puke and the taste isn't much better, causing him to spit it out. His next course, the Kings Blu's Biscuits Benedict, proves to be just as disastrous. From the look of the egg alone, it was already clear to the Michelin Star chef that he was about to consume some of the worst Eggs Benedict of his life. While he's sweet to the restaurant's waitress, he draws a look or two with his candid comments about the gargantuan task ahead of him and the terrible fare not even a fly could love. If the cooks can't poach an egg correctly, the problems within the kitchen run far too deep.

Ramsay has worked his magic to revitalize kitchens since the U.S. Kitchen Nightmares began in 2007, and the reboot, which kicked off in 2023, has kept his streak rolling. Each restaurant has also come with new challenges and frustrating ownership and staff that invoke the chef's ire. However, with the Kings Blu Jam Cafe, he's dealing not just with a failing restaurant, but a failing familial bond beyond the confines of the kitchen. The owner and her daughter's unbearable dynamic in the restaurant has caused seemingly irreparable damage to their relationship, leaving him to try and navigate a hostile connection that he may not be able to fix, even if he revamps the menu and whips the chefs into shape.

'Kitchen Nightmares' Season 9 Went Big for the Big Game

"Kings Blu Cafe" will kick off the second half of Season 9, which will take Ramsay to restaurants all around Houston and Austin. The entirety of the first half, briefly retitled with the Road to Super Bowl LIX subtitle, was set in and around New Orleans, Louisiana, the home of this year's big game, where fans would flock to take in the occasion. Ramsay took a tour of the Big Easy's restaurants to ensure everyone was up to snuff before the city became Super Bowl central. It gave the series a chance to go beyond its typical format and celebrate America's biggest day of sports, complete with a few NFL stars from the past and present as company.

Kitchen Nightmares returns with Season 9, Episode 6 tonight on Fox. Episodes air the day after on Hulu. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.