The Big Picture Harley Quinn fans, get excited for the spin-off show "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" premiering this week on Max.

The new series follows Kite Man and Golden Glider as they navigate running a bar for Gotham's villains.

Kite Man's personal quest for respect in the villain community sets the stage for this colorful and humorous spin-off.

When it comes to superhero television, one of the best series of the last half decade has been Harley Quinn. The foul-mouthed hard-R animated series finished up its fourth season last year, but this blood-soaked world will soon continue in its first spin-off show, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!. It’s set to premiere later this week and, in a new promo video, Harley Quinn gives her villainous best friends her chaotic blessing.

The 45-second teaser is essentially Harley Quinn reminding DC fans that Kite Man takes place in her same raunchy depiction of the popular comic universe. Present with her is the romantic couple of the hour, the stars of the spin-off, Kite Man and Golden Glider. The pair don't get much time to talk as Harley takes up much of the airwaves, but if you're a fan of Harley Quinn’s quirky sense of humor, this promo is sure to make you laugh more than a few times.

What’s ‘Kite Man’ About?

Despite Harley’s interpretations, Kite Man and Golden Glider did give DC fans a short run down of the series’ plot. The deadly love birds have taken over Noonan’s Bar, right outside the Legion of Doom’s headquarters. This means that many of the villains that showed up in Harley Quinn, like Bane, will be stopping by to get a drink after a long night of breaking the law. Kite Man’s also on a personal quest of his own, trying to be taken seriously in the villain community. The obscure Batman villain appeared throughout Harley Quinn’s first four seasons. He started out as Poison Ivy’s love interest before Harley crashed their wedding, confessing her love for the plant-centric foe, at the end of Season 2. It was a major blow to Kite Man’s confidence, but he would eventually fall in love with Golden Glider, which set the stage for this colorful spin-off. To go along with the series’ debate, this misunderstood villain-turned-business owner will also be getting his very own flight-worthy Funko Pop.

When Does ‘Kite Man’ Premiere?

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will have its two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 18th on Max. Its first season will consist of 10 episodes. If that's not enough good news for DC fans, Harley Quinn will be returning for its fifth season by the end of this year. With San Diego Comic Con right around the corner, we’re sure to hear more news on that front very soon. Until then, you can watch Kite Man’s new Harley Quinn promo below. All four seasons of Harley Quinn are also currently streaming on Max alongside most of DC’s legendary animated history.

