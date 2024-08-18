Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

The Big Picture Bane's move to Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is genius, giving the character a fresh start from Harley Quinn.

Bane is endearing as the underdog, always seeking self-respect and acceptance.

Bane shines in the latest episode of Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, showcasing his growth.

Ever since his debut in the Harley Quinn animated series, Bane (James Adomian) quickly became an entertaining scene stealer. From there, he gradually rose through the ranks to become one of my favorite characters in the series, and I was always happy to see Bane get his own scenes or story arcs throughout his appearances in Harley Quinn. Bane started as a parody of the Tom Hardy version from The Dark Knight Rises, but the show gradually transformed him into the world's biggest punching bag. Even though the show's writers crafted Bane into a sadly pathetic character who never catches a break, it did him a favor, leading to him becoming an endearing underdog. Now that Bane has joined the main cast of the Harley Quinn spin-off, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, the writers are upping his screentime and making him an integral part of the narrative. After several seasons of Harley Quinn and now Kite Man, Bane has transitioned from a mere parody of the Tom Hardy Bane to the standout MVP of both animated shows. Simply put, Bane is my sweet pasta-making boy who must be protected at all costs!

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Matt Oberg , Cathy Ang Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

I Firmly Believe Moving Bane Over to 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' Was the Right Choice

Switching things up for Bane in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! by moving the supervillain from the Legion of Doom to Noonan's Bar was a stroke of genius. In Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Bane is ready for a change of scenery, tired of the neglectful mistreatment of Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito in Harley Quinn; Lance Reddick in Kite Man) in the Legion of Doom. From the beginning of the spin-off series, though, Bane finds camaraderie with Kite Man (Matt Oberg), Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu), and the other denizens of Noonan's, the verifiable island of misfit toys of the supervillain world. Someone like Bane fits right in — or as he points out in the series premiere, "I am with them now! They treat me with respect… uh, usually."

Bane's often the butt of the joke and treated poorly by the big-name supervillains. In Noonan's, he’s among friends. Kite Man feels like a major step forward for Bane because he's finally seeking self-respect and doing what he wants. This thread continues in the second episode, "Grand Opening, Hell Yeah!," as Bane seeks to become Noonan's new server, quitting his job at the Legion of Doom in the process. Unfortunately, Malice Vundabar (Natasia Demetriou) gets the position instead. Thankfully, Golden Glider comes through for Bane in the end, making him Noonan's new bouncer. This cements Bane's role in the main cast and opens the door for more hijinks to come for the rest of the season.

Bane's change in direction works because Kite Man offers him a fresh group of new characters to interact with. Since Bane is now working at Noonan's, he's a more integral character to the plot, playing a key role in later episodes. But what I enjoy so much about Bane's subplots is that he's highly relatable and sympathetic. He’s constantly looked down upon and rejected by his peers; even his new best friends at Noonan's leave him for dead at the mansion in the pilot. Yet, throughout all that, Bane never loses his tenacity. He never gives up, which imbues him with a likable underdog quality — and that's the main reason I find the animated Bane so engaging throughout both Harley Quinn and Kite Man. Animated Bane is the ultimate lovable lummox.

I'm Always Rooting for Bane, Even When He's Unlucky in Love

Close

Another endearing quality about Bane is that he's always unlucky in love. Whether it’s Nora Freeze (Rachel Dratch) in Harley Quinn or his current crush, Rebecca Chen (Margaret Cho), it seems that Bane is terminally single. Bane's often one-sided affection usually results in heartbreak due to a case of unrequited love, but that only adds to his weirdly likable quality. Since Bane is constantly down on his luck, that makes me want to root for him even more.

Episode 6, "Mother/Daughter Day, Hell Yeah!" introduces another potential love interest in the dominatrix, Betty (Casey Wilson). What begins as a mere booty call for Bane to overcome his heartbreak over Rebecca not giving him the time of day might look to be blossoming into a genuine romance for the big guy. Betty appears to appreciate Bane for who he is, and I'm here for it because no one deserves a little happiness more than Gotham's reckoning.

I Loved Watching Bane Finally Get His Time to Shine in "Prison Break, Hell Yeah!"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

So far, the standout episode for Bane in the first season of Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is undoubtedly Episode 5, "Prison Break, Hell Yeah!" Bane joins Kite Man and Golden Glider on a rescue mission to the Pit, the place where he was born, to save Golden Glider's mom, who's imprisoned there. Unfortunately, the Pit now falls under the control of Helen Villigan (Judith Light), the owner and founder of the Villigan's franchise. Bane's return to the Pit, which has been revamped as a delivery warehouse for Villigan's retail business, was hilarious, with all the prisoners being brainwashed into disposable automatons in a clear satire of major retail delivery chains.

Thankfully, Bane steps up here, as he always does, singlehandedly getting his friends out of the corporate hellhole. I couldn't say enough good things about the cameos of the obscure DC characters Bird, Zombie, and Trogg, members of Bane's entourage who previously appeared in the Vengeance of Bane and Knightfall comics storylines. Bane even takes a proverbial victory lap after jumping out of the pit, marking his second win on a scoreboard he scrawled onto the concrete walls, "Scoreboard!" It's a glorious moment and nice to see Bane look like a badass for once.

Equally great is Bane's banter with Kite Man in the Pit when they are fighting off the prisoners, and Bane likens them to "Evil Lays Potato Chips." Kite Man then suggests that someone needs to create an invention that will take all the little broken chip crumbs in a bag and form them into a new chip. Bane happily retorts, "You really are my best friend! I've been saying that for years!" It's oddly sweet that Bane views Kite Man as his best friend, and that line gave me a hearty feeling of cheer. Seeing Bane evolve into BFFs with Kite Man is one of the show's low-key best relationships.

In Kite Man, Bane finally finds a place where he belongs and friends who respect him… at least some of the time. While I'm not sure how things will play out between Bane and Betty, I think Bane will eventually find the right romantic partner, just like Kite Man and Golden Glider or Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Either way, I'll be tuning in every week to find out what's in store for my favorite misunderstood supervillain.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is streaming now on Max. New episodes drop weekly on Thursday.

WATCH ON MAX