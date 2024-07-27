Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for "Kite Man: Hell Yeah' Episode 3.

It's time to open a tab at Gotham's shadiest bar, because Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is treating fans to a wildly fun, hilarious time. Co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker's spin-off of their highly-successful Harley Quinn series brings back all the raunchy humor and bloody gags of the original, doubling down on one of DC's silliest supervillains with a show tailor-made for Harley Quinn's unluckiest fiancé. Featuring brief cameos from Kaley Cuoco's Harley and Lake Bell's Poison Ivy in its very first episode, DC's newest animated series takes a closer look at old regulars like Bane (James Adomian) and Queen of Fables (Janelle James) while showcasing some of Gotham's most underrated antagonists, with the show's latest episode bringing back one of the most frequently overlooked villains from one of DC's most iconic shows, Batman: The Animated Series.

After last week's two-episode premiere, Episode 3 of Kite Man: Hell Yeah! picks up on power couple Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and Golden Glider's (Stephanie Hsu) attempts to turn the supervillain hangout Noonan's into a passable business. Having outbid Lex Luthor (Lance Reddick) for the property in Episode 1 and successfully reopened the business with the help of Darkseid's moody goddaughter, Malice (Natasia Demetriou), in Episode 2, the gang is optimistic about their prospects until they realize that a new location for a popular supervillain restaurant franchise, Villigan's, has opened across the street. This discovery leads Kite Man to try and destroy the establishment in order to impress his awesome, ice-skate-murdering girlfriend, but these plans hit a snag once Kite-Man realizes that Villigan's manager is none other than Baby Doll (Maria Bamford), an obscure face from Batman's villainous rogues gallery.

Who Is Baby Doll in ‘Batman: The Animated Series?’

Like Harley Quinn, Mary Louise Dahl, or Baby Doll, is an original character created by iconic Batman writer Paul Dini for the '90s animated series. A former child sitcom star who suffers from systemic hypoplasia, a condition which prevents Baby Doll's body from physically aging beyond the appearance of a child, the character first appears in Batman: The Animated Series Season 2, Episode 9, "Baby Doll," when Mary attempts to kidnap her former castmates from "Love That Baby" in order to recreate the nostalgia of her early television success. Originally voiced by Alison La Placa and armed with a collection of lethal, child-themed gadgets, it doesn't take long for the embittered villainess to attract the attention of Kevin Conroy's iconic Batman and Robin (Loren Lester).

Although the dynamic duo manage to foil Baby Doll's forced reunion, the character pops up again in 1997's The New Batman Adventures, a continuation of the original series with an expanded cast and updated animation. Returning to Gotham's radar in Episode 13, "Love Is a Croc," Baby Doll's second outing sees her team up with Killer Croc after breaking out one of Batman's scariest villains during a prison transfer, sympathizing with another rogue whose brutal actions are informed by a misunderstood condition received at birth. The pair soon adopt a reputation as Gotham's Bonnie and Clyde, pulling off a string of robberies that culminate in Tara Strong's Batgirl just narrowly managing to avert a catastrophic nuclear meltdown. Yet, while Baby Doll and Croc have a good run, the latter doesn't hesitate to betray her trust, once more leaving Mary Dahl with the only lonely life she has ever known.

Baby Doll’s Cute Appearance Masks Darker Themes in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

Aside from her explosive bouncy balls and guns hidden inside rag dolls, Baby Doll wields a much more effective weapon throughout Batman: The Animated Series — her childlike persona. In both episodes, Mary is able to lull her victims into a false sense of security by playing the part of an innocent little girl. Her high-pitched, squeaky voice buys into the impression that all the world sees, unsettling her victims when Baby Doll inevitably reverts to the deeper register that matches her internal maturity. This trick doesn't just allow Baby Doll to catch her opponents off-guard, however, as it also hints at the tragic conflict at the center of this Batman character. Typecast as a child both in and out of the studio, Mary Dahl only reverts back to her Baby Doll persona because the world refuses to treat her condition with sympathy.

Despite her castmates claiming their embattled co-star only ever cared about attention, the real reason Baby Doll leaves her popular sitcom is to start a career as a serious actor, yet even Robin refuses to take Mary seriously when he watches a clip of her performing in William Shakespeare's well-known play, "Macbeth." When he and Batman do manage to save Baby Doll's captives, Kevin Conroy's caped crusader tracks Baby Doll to a set of fairgrounds next to the sitcom's old sound stage, where the pair's confrontation in a hall of mirrors underscores the personal cost of Baby Doll's mismatched maturities. Asking Batman why he couldn't just let her play make-believe with her fictional family, Baby Doll glimpses a warped reflection that finally lets her see how she would look as an adult, showing Mary all that she could have had as a normal human being.

The character's awed voice as she discovers her glass doppelgänger is heartbreaking, especially for those who, like Baby Doll, feel like their physical appearances don't match the emotional truth of their inner identity. In a poignant scene, Baby Doll's finale in her first Batman: The Animated Series episode feels years ahead of its time with thematic connections to body dysmorphia and intense self-loathing, as Baby Doll's discovery is followed by her lashing out at all the other mirrors still depicting her as a child. Combined with the industry's rejection of Mary in all contexts except for those where she is forced to embrace her outer appearance, and Baby Doll's villainy feels less like malice and more like the only way Mary Dahl can find belonging.

‘Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!’ Puts a Comedic Spin on One of Batman’s Most Underrated Villains

Even more tragically, Baby Doll's relationship with society doesn't improve during her episode in The New Batman Adventures. After taking a job as a hotel receptionist in order to recover from her past life of crime, Mary is openly mocked by an insensitive resident and largely joins forces with Killer Croc because she feels he's the only one who can understand her loneliness. The fact that Mary's social isolation pushes her into an abusive relationship underscores the price of the world's ignorance, though Kite Man: Hell Yeah! thankfully doesn't subject Baby Doll to any similar display. Despite using Baby Doll's signature persona to briefly trick Kite Man into believing she's a child, the antagonist largely appears in a comedic context in DC's newest animated series.

Attempting to sabotage Noonan's owners in order to climb up the corporate ranks of her franchise — and secure some crucial patio space — Baby Doll traps Golden Glider in a sadistic spa in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Episode 3 after bugging a fruit basket she gave Kite Man in order to spy on him. Baby Doll later reveals she also hid a bomb in this fruit basket, but Kite Man foils her plans to destroy his coveted bar and ends up brutally beating her up on the curb outside his establishment. This violent end to Baby Doll's appearance emphasizes how Kite Man opts to ignore Baby Doll's more tragic aspects in her newest animated outing, but with the series' focus on more grounded, underrated antagonists receiving the attention they deserve, the door is open for Kite Man's show to dive deeper into Baby Doll's character in the future.

With Harley Quinn's popularity eclipsing even that of the Joker in recent years, the inclusion of Baby Doll in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is a refreshing development for another original character written by Paul Dini. A resourceful antagonist with a unique condition, Baby Doll stands out from other villains who first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series by virtue of her dark, sympathetic backstory, earning a departure from her grim roots with a more offbeat depiction in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! And while Maria Bamford's newest incarnation of the character isn't given too much screen time in Episode 3, the villain's appearance early on in the series creates plenty of opportunities for Baby Doll to interact with the Noonan's gang in upcoming episodes, setting up her presence in a world that will hopefully learn how to treat a leading lady properly.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is currently streaming on Max in the U.S., with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

