The Big Picture Kite Man, a Batman villain since 1960, has evolved from a disposable character to a complex and tragic figure, earning his own spinoff show.

The character's catchphrase "Kite Man! Hell yeah!" reflects his relentless positivity and belief in himself, despite being seen as a joke.

Kite Man's storyline in Harley Quinn showcases his determination to win Poison Ivy's affections, revealing him to be a surprisingly good-hearted and supportive character.

Max’s Harley Quinn has wrapped its fourth season, and it was a doozie. While we’re certainly hoping for a fifth season to continue some of the groundwork laid in that final episode, the most surprising revelation came after the credits had rolled - a teaser trailer for the spinoff show, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! As those who’ve watched the show since the beginning know, Kite Man was featured heavily in the first two seasons, largely as a love interest for Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). But there are those within the show, within the DC fandom, and reading this right now, who all have the same question burning in their minds: Who the f*** is Kite Man?

Kite Man is a supervillain appearing in Batman adventures since 1960, but only recently has he become something more than a quick one-panel joke. As different artists and writers have made their contributions, a complicated and tragic character has begun to emerge, ripe for exploration in the hyperviolent and vulgar world of Max’s Harley Quinn series. He’s become so popular that he’s been given his own spinoff, airing soon on the network. For the uninitiated, here’s a brief history of the character, his origins and evolution, and his exploits on television prior to his standalone series.

Kite Man First Took Flight in DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

Kite Man is one of Batman’s earliest villains, predating both Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Like many Batman villains in the early runs, Kite Man sprang (pun intended) into existence with no backstory or fanfare in 1960, appearing as a disposable villain in the pages of Batman’s solo run. Created by vindicated Batman co-creator Bill Finger and artist Dick Sprang, Kite Man was a thief and villain who used an impressive array of kites and kite-based weapons to commit crimes and assist other criminals. His first appearance found him besting Robin and kidnapping Batman, though he was foiled and his encounter led to another trophy in Batman’s cave.

The character remained absent for almost twenty years before returning in 1979, once again bested by Batman in a one-off story. Another seven years would pass before the character appeared again, this time in the pages of a Hawkman story by writer Tony Isabella. It is in this iteration that the character finally gets a proper name, and it is in this name that the joke of Kite Man is fully realized. Charles “Chuck” Brown became the Kite Man after a lifetime of fascination with kites, but is handed a quick defeat by Hawkman and Zatanna, crashing into a tree and crying “Rats!” Many readers will recognize this catchphrase as that of Charlie Brown in Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts, who has poor luck with kites.

Kite Man Soars in DC Rebirth

Image via DC Comics

Kite Man would appear sporadically throughout DC stories for the next thirty years, again largely as a joke character. Relegated to the margins of Batman’s rogues gallery along with other forgettable D-list villains such as Manikin, Eraser, Egghead, or Condiment King (more on him later), little would be done to develop the character at that time. That changed, however, in 2017, with Tom King’s run on Batman Vol 3, with art by Clay Mann. The event series titled “The War of Jokes and Riddles” would find Kite Man in the crosshairs of The Riddler, the Joker, and Batman, pushed and pulled and beaten and used. The Chuck Brown that appears in these pages is relentless, unbroken, and unflappable. He knows he’s a joke, but he refuses to laugh along, constantly striving to better himself. His goal isn’t to beat his enemies, but persistently perform better than he has. He, himself, has a catchphrase now, distancing him from his Peanuts origins. His cry is one of positivity, belief in oneself. His cry is “Kite Man! Hell yeah!”

This Chuck Brown is finally given his full origin story, and as is so often the case in Gotham City, it is a tragic one. An alcoholic divorced father with a background in engineering, Chuck turns to crime to make ends meet. One day, while teaching his son, Charles, Jr, to fly a kite, the boy utters the phrase “Hell yeah!” as the kite catches wind. Beaming with pride, Chuck would later take the phrase as his own, after Junior is killed by poison from the Riddler. Seeking revenge, Chuck adopts the persona of the Kite Man and joins Joker’s side of the ongoing war. His role is pivotal in ending the War of Jokes and Riddles, and is worth the read for those who desire to know how the conflict is resolved.

Kite Man Takes a Wife (Almost) in 'Harley Quinn' Season 2

Image via Max

When Harley Quinn launched in 2019, it featured a litany of characters from Batman’s eighty-year history, so how did Kite Man come to stand out among that rich tapestry? First off, by being doggedly determined to win the affections of Poison Ivy, and leave no lascivious stone unturned to do so. The Kite Man that appears in Harley Quinn is clearly Tom King’s, complete with his name and catchphrase, but no insight is given into his tragic past. What does persist is his determination and his unflappable bravado. He knows he’s not the strongest, most capable villain in a city practically teeming with metahumans, but he doesn’t let that stop him. He’s convinced that he can manifest his destiny, and damned if he doesn’t come awfully close.

Chuck is enamored with Poison Ivy, and despite repeated setbacks, he pursues her with genuine affection. His initial appearances show an immature and rather dimwitted fellow whose gimmick is as laughable as it is impractical. However, his persistence and motivation eventually win over Poison Ivy, who agrees to marry him. While attempting to secure the perfect venue they run afoul of Chuck’s nemesis, Condiment King, who takes the opportunity to book the venue for his own wedding to his fiancé, Becca. After Ivy ends up having sex with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) on her bachelorette trip, twice, she has her plant, Frank (J.B. Smoove), eat Condiment King and Becca by way of apology so that she and Chuck can wed at his preferred venue. Before the vows can be exchanged, however, it is apparent that Harley and Ivy have real feelings for one another. Chuck, seeing this, insists that Ivy follow her heart, and refuses to marry her.

'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Sets Up Kite Man's Spinoff

Image via Max

Perhaps the most shocking revelation about this supervillain is that he’s an exceptionally good dude. He’s quick to disrobe and assume erotic intent on pedestrian encounters, sure, but when help is needed he never backs down from the call. He assisted Harley and Ivy multiple times throughout their friendship and ensuing courtship and when the moment came to seize what he wanted or admit the painful truth, he steered Ivy in the right direction. He appears again in Season 3, now dating Golden Glider, a notable Flash villain, and gives some much-needed advice to Harley to help her on her journey with recognizing her commitment to Poison Ivy. The resolution of his arc on Harley Quinn shows a steadily balanced individual in command of his affections and his place in the world.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! looks to be a fun romp through Gotham City as Chuck Brown and Golden Glider attempt to carve out their own life amidst all the chaos. Lisa Snart, the Golden Glider, appears to be adapted from her New 52 incarnation that can astral project herself and fly through the air, as well as slice people's faces off, with her ice skates. Their adventures will include Bane, Darkseid, and many of the rough-and-tumble types that frequent Noonan’s Bar. The series is set to premiere next year on Max, with voice talent from Matt Oberg and Stephanie Hsu. (Please also note the Goodfellas reference in the following trailer.)