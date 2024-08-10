The Big Picture Kite Man: Hell Yeah! avoids clichéd romantic drama by starting with the main pairing already established.

Kite Man and Golden Glider face challenges together, showcasing a loving and supportive relationship.

The emotional core of Kite Man: Hell Yeah! lies in the relationship between Kite Man and Golden Glider.

DC's new Kite Man: Hell Yeah! animated series is already off to a great start. Spinning off from the animated Harley Quinn television series, the new show follows the exploits of supervillains Kite Man/Charles Brown (Matt Oberg) and Golden Glider/Lisa Snart (Stephanie Hsu) as they embark on a new chapter of their lives. The literal partners-in-crime and partners-in-love take up running Noonan's, a dive bar frequented by Gotham's lesser super-criminals. After introducing their relationship in Season 3 of Harley Quinn, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! picks up with Kite Man and Golden Glider still together and completely supportive of one another. In the series premiere, "Pilot, Hell Yeah!," they decide to buy Noonan's to keep it as a safe haven for the dregs of Gotham City's criminal underbelly. What makes Kite Man: Hell Yeah! so refreshing is beginning the story with the main pairing already established right off the bat, especially since it took two seasons to pair Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) up together in their own series.

'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' Doesn't Suffer From a Will-They-Won't-They Problem

One of the biggest problems in any TV series occurs in the setup of the main romantic leads, be it a sitcom or drama. Then, for the entirety of the show’s run, the writers often devise endless ways of keeping the two characters apart or in a perpetual will-they-won't-they state, i.e. Ross and Rachel in Friends, or Fry and Leela in Futurama. The other side of that issue is considering is whether the show can maintain the same spark after the two main characters get together. Harley Quinn is a great series, but the show spent two seasons building up the Harley and Ivy romance. Poison Ivy's earlier relationship with Kite Man became a strong source of emotional conflict, but the earlier seasons of Harley Quinn became a frustrating waiting game in revealing the outcome of the Harley and Ivy relationship. It's not against the rules to create suspense around the main couple getting together, but it's incredibly satisfying that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! does not take the same route for its main romantic pairing.

So far, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! hasn't introduced the previous will-they-won't-they drama of Harley Quinn. Its main relationship was first established in the Season 3 episode of Harley Quinn, "The 83rd Annual Villy Awards," revealing that Kite Man and Golden Glider (then voiced by Cathy Ang) have already been dating for a while. The episode acts as a minor backdoor pilot of sorts for Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which shows the two still together, having dated for just over a year. Their relationship develops further in the third episode, "Villigan's, Hell Yeah!," as Kite Man and Golden Glider decide to move in together. The series works as a nice metaphor for a loving couple and the big milestones in their relationship. From dating to starting a business to moving in together, they support one another every step of the way. Of course, the series still brings in deeply satirical, outrageous comedic elements through its edgy animated sitcom antics, filtered through the lens and setting of the DC Universe.

Kite Man and Golden Glider Are a Refreshingly Adorable Couple in 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!'

Kite Man and Golden Glider's romance, showrunners Dave Lorey and Katie Rich perform exceptional work by giving them difficult, yet workable, challenges. The key to the relationship's success lies in how the series showcases that Kite Man and Golden Glider can overcome any obstacle as long as they're together. The first episode establishes that Golden Glider fears losing control of her powers and that she could accidentally harm Kite Man if that were to happen. It's later revealed this stems from her childhood trauma when she lost control of her powers, making Golden Glider believe she killed her parents. It's Kite Man who encourages Glider to use her powers, knowing that she won't hurt him. And Golden Glider encourages Kite Man to stand up for himself in dealing with his father, Darryl Brown (Andy Daly). Kite Man constantly stands in the shadow of his more powerful and successful father, yearning for his father's love and approval.

Thanks to Golden Glider, Kite Man finally shows some backbone, as he learns to stop continually seeking the approval of his father and other supervillains, such as Lex Luthor (the late Lance Reddick). While Kite Man is often dimwitted and buffoonish, Golden Glider's love and respect for Kite Man helps Chuck eventually stand up for himself and show more confidence in running Noonan's, along with their wacky misadventures. Kite Man learns to stand up for himself. Kite Man continues showing his unconditional love and support for Golden Glider in Episode 5, "Prison Break, Hell Yeah!," as they embark on a perilous, and also hilarious, mission to the Pit to free Golden Glider's long-lost mother from imprisonment. Golden Glider and Kite Man are a refreshingly adorable couple who are easy to root for.

Considering the graphically violent, irreverent, and over-the-top storytelling throughout the first season, it's fascinating that the series lacks cynicism when it comes to Kite Man and Golden Glider's relationship. The comic book-themed series' approach to portraying the relationship imbues Kite Man: Hell Yeah! with a unique charm that is somewhat reminiscent of The Monarch and Doctor Girlfriend/Doctor Mrs. The Monarch in The Venture Bros. (That being said, that couple did experience multiple ups and downs in their relationship throughout the show's run.)

Kite Man and Golden Glider Should Remain the Emotional Heart of the Series

Considering Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is already so strong with its main pairing, it will likely not struggle with the same problems as Harley Quinn, which took two seasons to firmly establish "Harlivy." Hopefully, the series never strays too far away from the Golden Glider and Kite Man relationship, since it is truly the heart and soul of the show. The early leg work of presenting the two together in Harley Quinn paid off before the writers thrust them into a new series where they are the stars and must carry the weight of the emotional conflict. Kite Man: Hell Yeah! proves that a series depicting its main pairing together in a happy, positive relationship right at the outset can work without problems. As we've seen, Kite Man and Golden Glider are already terrific together, complementing each other in just about every way.

