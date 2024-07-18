The Big Picture Lance Reddick's portrayal of Lex Luthor in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! brings gravity and depth to the character, differentiating from Giancarlo Esposito's version.

Executive producer Dean Lorey praises Reddick's work, stating his take on Lex was loved by all involved in the project.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! follows the adventures of the titular character and Golden Glider as they balance criminal exploits with managing a dive bar in Gotham.

The iconic Lance Reddick, who passed away over a year ago, left several unfinished projects, some of which he was able to almost complete filming before his demise. One of these is the Harley Quinn spinoff, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which sees him play the villainous Lex Luthor, the same character Giancarlo Esposito voiced in Harley Quinn.

Executive producer Dean Lorey recalled his experience working with the late actor, who finished recording most of his episodes before he passed. The EP also teased what fans can expect in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! as regards Reddick’s character, while also emphasizing the difference from Esposito's. Lorey shared:

"He was wonderful. We all loved him. We loved working with him, and we loved his take on Lex. Giancarlo [Esposito] was terrific, and he played Lex a little more as a businessman and all of that, which we thought was great. But what Lance brought in was more gravity to him, maybe a little bit more depth. We just so warmed to his take. Obviously, it was a giant shock to us, as it was to everybody, when he passed. But he'd, luckily, completed recording most of his episodes, so we were glad that we at least had that we could give people. But we really loved him."

What Is 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' About?

Based on the DC Comics character Kite Man, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! follows the adventures of the titular character, voiced by Matt Oberg, and his current girlfriend Golden Glider, voiced by Stephanie Hsu. Other stars included in the superhero show are James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

The animated series whose first season will consist of ten episodes premiered on July 18, 2024, with Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation handling production. Similarly, the executive producers in charge of the project besides Lorey are Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco and Sam Register.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuts on Max on Thursday, July 18, with new episodes airing on Thursdays. Check out its official trailer below!

