One of DC's most under-the-radar projects just got its first major update in months, and it's an exciting one. The official Animation on Max account unveiled that Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, the upcoming animated series featuring a surprisingly stacked ensemble cast, will premiere on the platform on July 18. The Harley Quinn spin-off series was first announced back in early 2022, and now more than two years later, the wait is finally over as the series will begin streaming in just under a month. Kite Man is a supporting character in the Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-led Harley Quinn animated series, which aired its Season 4 finale in September 2023.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah has assembled an impressive cast, with Cuoco reprising her role as Harley Quinn, as well as Keith David and Natasia Demetriou coming on board to play Darkseid and Malice, respectively. However, that's just the beginning of a long call sheet, with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks set to voice Noonan. The late Lance Reddick, who most recently appeared in the Percy Jackson Disney+ series and in John Wick Chapter 4, will also play the villainous Lex Luthor. Other cast members include The Sopranos legend Michael Imperioli and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu playing Moe Dubels and Golden Glider, respectively. Matt Oberg is returning from the Harley Quinn series to reprise his voice role as the titular character.

What Else Is Coming for DC?

While DC has had a rough go of it in the live-action department since launching the DCEU under Zack Snyder, there's finally cause for optimism. James Gunn has taken over as the Kevin Feige of DC, now in charge of all creative decisions, and ready to launch a new universe ripe with new characters and potential. The first live-action project on the slate which will launch the new DCU in 2025 is Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, which Gunn himself is writing and directing. Another animated series, Creature Commandos, is also set to premiere later this year, which will feature Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., a character who will also appear in the highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker, starring John Cena. It was also recently revealed that a Blue Beetle animated spin-off series is in the works, so it appears DC is committed to diverting resources towards both live-action and animation in service of furthering the overall story.

