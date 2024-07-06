The Big Picture Kite Man, a Harley Quinn villain, gets a spin-off series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!.

A Kite Man Funko Pop is headed to San Diego Comic Con to tie in with the series premiere.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premieres this month, while the Funko Pop ships in August.

Harley Quinn has been one of the funniest shows on TV since its debut in 2019. The adult animated take on the DC Universe equally celebrates and makes fun of the popular comic universe throughout the course of its first four seasons. While it has included popular DC heroes like Batman and Superman alongside their greatest villains, like Poison Ivy and Lex Luther, it has also had great storylines for lesser-known characters. This includes the villainous Kite Man who’s about to get his own spin-off series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, later this month on Max. Now, ahead of his high-flying series, Kite-Man’s getting a new Funko Pop.

The San Diego Comic Con 2024 Previews Exclusive figure is based on the villain’s appearance in Harley Quinn. Kite Man is seen flying in his vehicle of choice, a kite, and wearing his green and yellow uniform topped off with his pink protective goggles. The figure is also supported by a clear base to emulate the character’s flight pattern. However, in addition to that, this Pop comes complete with comic text bubbles. This is something few figures in Funko’s lineup have. Kite Man’s saying his name before he yells a family friendly censored version of “Hell Yeah!”. Of course, that just so happens to be the title of his spin-off.

What’s ‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah!’ About?

Kite Man’s major storyline in Harley Quinn was being the ex-boyfriend of Poison Ivy. The pair of villains were even about to get married at the end of Season 2. However, when Harley crashed their wedding and confessed her love for Ivy, their romance was over. It took awhile for Kite Man to bounce back, but he would eventually start dating another DC deepcut, Golden Glider. That’s where we pick up in Kite Man: Hell Yeah!. The pair are opening a villain-themed bar, Noonan's bar, just outside The Legion of Doom's headquarters. Kite Man is on a quest to be taken seriously in the DCU and this bar is the first step in proving his villainous worth. Other villains from Harley Quinn like Bane and Lex Luther are also set to make appearances in the spin-off.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is set to debut on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on Max. The first season will consist of ten episodes. While DC fans wait for the Harley Quinn universe to continue, you can pre-order your Kite Man Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s website for $24.99 USD, and preview it above. The figure is set to ship next month.