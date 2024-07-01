The Big Picture Max released the first trailer for Kite Man: Hell Yeah! showing Kite Man and Golden Glider running an underworld dive bar, working with Bane, and navigating life as supervillains.

The animated series features a star-studded cast, with Matt Oberg, Stephanie Hsu, and James Adomian leading the bunch.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! premieres on Max on July 18, with new episodes released weekly.

It's time to wing it! With less than a month until Kite Man: Hell Yeah makes its debut, Max has unveiled the first full trailer showing off DC's new animated supervillain star. The Harley Quinn spinoff series centers on Kite Man and his partner, Golden Glider, as their relationship soars to new heights while running their hot new underworld dive bar, Noonan's. Dealing with criminals in the underbelly of Gotham under the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom isn't easy, but it gives the couple a chance to facilitate their villainous exploits and make some friends along the way. The footage shows some big-name DC baddies making appearances as Kite Man tries and fails to join their ranks.

Everything kicks off in the trailer not with Kite Man, but with Bane. Batman's back-breaking nemesis busts into Noonan's with a need for a flying villain for his next job and Golden Glider is all too eager to vouch for her boyfriend. The footage serves to reintroduce Kite Man, Poison Ivy's former partner and a perpetual failure disowned by his father, who finally has a chance at greatness between working with Bane, stopping a rampaging cat, and providing a place for the goons of Gotham and beyond. He still has to work out his powers before he can reach the heights of supervillain royalty, but he'll have the much more powerful Golden Glider to lean on for love and support.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is led by a trio of stars, including a returning Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, and James Adomian as Bane. Joining them is a deep roster of guest stars, many of whom crop up throughout the trailer like Natasia Demetriou's Malice, who helps Bane become more fashionable, Michael Imperioli's Joe/Moe Dubelz, who frequent Noonan's, and Keith David as Darkseid, who pops in for a non-alcoholic drink based on his favorite golfer. Rounding out the bunch are Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Judith Light as Helen Villigan, and the late Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor in his final television series role.

'Harley Quinn' Characters Will Crossover Into 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah'

Created by Harley Quinn helmers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, the spinoff is certain to welcome a few other characters from its parent series into the fold for guest appearances, with JB Smoove's Frank the Plant making a cameo in the trailer. The Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell adult animated series is still going strong with a fifth season in the works as of November 2023. When Harley and Ivy eventually return, they'll be part of a new group with Catwoman and Barbara Gordon - The Gotham City Sirens - and look to deliver justice while the Batfamily is occupied elsewhere. There's currently no release date for the new season, but Kite Man and friends should be a welcome reprieve during the wait.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah will debut on Max on July 18 with new episodes dropping weekly. Check out the trailer above and visit our helpful guide here for everything to know about the spinoff before its premiere.