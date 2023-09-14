While DC has been a mess on the big screen of late, the comic brand’s one silver lining has been their television offerings. Mainly their diverse animated lineup, which has included hit adult series like Harley Quinn. The Max series is just about to wrap up its fourth season, but for fans looking to fill that void, Harley Quinn’s spin-off Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is right around the corner. Even better, DC and Max just dropped the animated series’ first trailer.

The minute-long trailer sees the return of Matt Oberg’s Kite Man giving us his X-rated backstory of wanting to become a super villain. Given that this is a spin-off to Harley Quinn, his hilarious explanation including an impression of his mother isn’t meant for younger DC fans. This exciting first look mainly reestablishes that this is Harley Quinn’s ultraviolet universe with a collage of gory fight scenes stitched together by returning characters like Bane, Harley Quinn, Golden Glider and Darkseid. The latter of which is preparing for “all out war”. Since Kite Man got dumped by Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn Season 2, the laughable villain has started a romantic relationship with Golden Glider and now runs a super villain themed bar Noonan’s.

Along with Oberg the series stars Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Keith David as Darkseid, Lance Reddick as Lex Luther, and a lot more deep cut DC characters Jonathan Banks as Noonan. While Kite Man has been a joke character throughout most of his history, he shined and was one of the best parts of Harley’s first few seasons. That’s why it’s going to be fun to see him prove that he’s more than just a villain with a kite humorously strapped to his back.

Image via Max

When Does ‘Kite Man’ Release?

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will release on Max in 2024. Until then, you can catch up on the character by streaming Harley Quinn on Max. You can also watch Kite Man’s full trailer down below.