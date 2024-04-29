The Big Picture A new action-packed Thai movie Kitty the Killer hits theaters on May 3.

Epic Pictures teases jaw-dropping action scenes involving secret agencies and young female assassins in an exclusive sneak peek.

Director Lee Thongkham promises unforgettable moments, intense action, and comedic elements in the film.

It's not often that we get to see a movie from Thailand in theaters in the U.S. Collider is excited to share that the action flick Kitty the Killer will stand out as one of the options that we'll get to choose to see on the big screen this weekend. The movie centers around a highly trained teenage assassin who bands together with her mentor to stop a sinister plot and save millions of lives. The movie hits select theaters this Friday, May 3, and debuts on digital platforms on May 7.

In order to tease one of the movie's biggest brawls, Epic Pictures shared with Collider an exclusive sneak peek from a game-changing moment in the movie. In it, a girl finds out some disturbing news on the phone, a man called "The Guardian" has just finished a deadly fight and come out the other side. The problem is, that he quickly discovers he drew the attention of at least a dozen other goons led by a masked sword fighter. He seems unfazed, though.

Action movie fans will be happy to know that Kitty the Killer touches on themes that are common to this type of movie. Crime underworld, secret institutions with less-than-ethical members and philosophy, and a pretty extensive amount of blood. The cast features Ploy Ploypailin Thangprapaporn (Game Changer), Tao Somchai Khemklad, Kuan Denkhun Ngamnet (The Wedding Contract) and Pu Vithaya Pansringarm (A Prayer Before Dawn).

'Kitty The Killer' Director Teases Jaw-Dropping Action Sequences

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In an official statement, Kitty the Killer director Lee Thongkham (The Lake) talked about what he hopes to achieve with the project. The filmmaker also teased his own action sequences that, from the looks of it, will give movies like John Wick 4 a run for their money. He stated:

"I wanted to create an underground world of young female assassins and secret agencies set in Thailand, with a twist involving cats. Our cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring the vision of 'Kitty the Killer' to life. The stunt coordinators and visual effects team created some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences I have ever seen, while the writers and actors crafted unforgettable comedic moments, mixed with improvisation from our leads that had us all laughing on set.”

Kitty the Killer has already made waves at film festivals across the world. The movie stood out at the Big Bad Film Fest in Los Angeles and at the New York Asian Film Festival, it took home the Best Action Cinema prize. Kitty the Killer premieres in theaters on May 3. You can watch our exclusive clip in the player above and check out the poster below.