Now closing in on one year since the series went off the air, one Riverdale star has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that K.J. Apa, who plays Archie, Teen Fred, and Asher Andrews in Riverdale, will star in the upcoming romantic dramedy Falling, which has reportedly begun production. Apa will be working with Gulfstream Pictures to develop the film, marking his third collaboration with them after pairing up for One Fast Movie, which stars Eric Dane and is set to release on August 8, and The Last Summer, which dropped in 2019 and stars Maia Mitchell opposite Apa.

Colin and James Krisel will write and direct the pic, which will be the follow-up to their 2020 effort Last Moment of Clarity, a film for which they developed such a strong script that Brian Cox and Samara Weaving agreed to star in. Falling follows Jack (Apa), a quick-witted and charming man who opens himself up to risk after he starts dating Jillian. The one thing he didn't foresee when their relationship began? That his best friend Johnny would also fall in love with her. When asked how excited Gulfstream Pictures was to be teaming with Apa again for the third time, a representative had this to say:

"We are thrilled to be making our third film with K.J., who has grown alongside us in our coming-of-age film. We are also excited to be working with the Krisel brothers, a fresh writing-directing team whom we expect will be original voices in the independent world in no time."

What Else Has K.J. Apa Starred In?

Although Apa made a name for himself thanks to his performance in Riverdale, the New Zealand actor also has several other projects under his belt. His last roles outside Riverdale came in 2020, where he starred in three feature films, Songbird, Dead Reckoning, and I Still Believe. Before that, Apa starred as Chris in The Hate U Give, a coming-of-age teen drama with a stacked ensemble cast rounded out by Anthony Mackie, Amandla Stenberg, Issa Rae, Common, and Sabrina Carpenter. Apa also portrayed the teen version of the character Ethan in A Dog's Purpose, an animal adventure comedy with Josh Gad and Dennis Quaid.

Falling has begun production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Apa in Riverdale, streaming on Netflix.

