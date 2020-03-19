KJ Apa’s Faith-Based Drama ‘I Still Believe’ Gets Early VOD Release

The faith-based drama I Still Believe, starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, will be released early on VOD across all premium platforms on March 27, it was announced Thursday by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

Based on the life of music mega star Jeremy Camp, I Still Believe tells the inspiring true story of one young couple’s remarkable journey that proves hope can survive great tragedy, and that love tested is the only love worth sharing.

Gary Sinise and Shania Twain co-star in the film, which was directed by Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin, who also produced alongside Kevin Downes. Jon Erwin co-wrote the script with Jon Gunn.

“The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies. With theaters closed nationwide due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to make I Still Believe available to consumers. We’re enormously proud of the movie that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with audiences for their home viewing pleasure,” said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“As filmmakers, we are heartbroken that we can’t share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended,” said the Erwin brothers. “We make movies because we love movies and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the largest circuits to the smallest mom and pop indies that have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. But the safety of guests comes first, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times.”

I Still Believe received an ‘A’ Cinemascore from audiences, and has 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so while faith-based films may not be my cup of tea, many others find great comfort in them, and it may be just the film some people need right now given these trying times.

