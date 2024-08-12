The Big Picture KJ Apa's new film One Fast Move is a hit on Prime Video, despite a low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Apa's character Wes Neal seeks redemption and connection with his estranged father in the movie.

The film stars a talented cast including Maia Reficco and Edward James Olmos, with Kelly Blatz directing.

After seven seasons as Riverdale’s Archie Andrews, KJ Apa is ditching the dye job, shaving his head, and racing to the #1 spot on Prime Video with his new feature, One Fast Move. Crushing the rest of the competition, despite its dismal 22% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie crossed the finish line ahead of the rest during its first week on the streamer, leaving other popular titles like Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Peter Segal’s My Spy: The Eternal City in the dust. Joining Apa in his first motion picture performance since the hit CW series came to an end nearly one year ago is a notable cast that includes Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy) and Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica).

After playing the self-righteous and oftentimes too good for his own good Archie Andrews in Riverdale, Apa was undoubtedly gearing up for a change when he shifted course and pulled up to play One Fast Move’s Wes Neal. After an illegal street race lands him in prison, Wes knows he absolutely must turn things around if he wants to ever make something of himself. Abandoned by his father, Dean (Dane), when he was just a kid, Wes takes it upon himself to reconnect with his estranged parent who also just so happens to be a racing legend. Seeking his father’s advice about how to get into the world of motocross, Wes attempts to repair their tattered relationship all while making a name for himself and getting back on his own two feet.

Reficco appears in One Fast Move as Camila, a local woman who works at a restaurant where Wes becomes a regular, with the pair soon striking up a romantic relationship, while Olmos stars as Abel, another father figure and racing mentor for Wes on his journey. Filling out the ensemble are Austin North (Outer Banks) and Jackson Hurst (Drop Dead Diva). Aaron Stone star, Kelly Blatz, directed the top-performing Prime Video title.

With ‘One Fast Move’, KJ Apa Opens a New Chapter

Close

Like many of his Riverdale co-stars, finding work after the long-running CW favorite came to an end wasn’t much of a challenge for Apa. Even with his Wonder Twins movie ultimately receiving the ax, Apa already has his next project lined up in the romantic drama, Falling. As of right now, it seems that the New Zealand native will be sticking to feature-length projects, and we can’t blame him one bit after spending so many years on the set of Riverdale.

Head over to Prime Video now to check out Apa and the rest of the cast in the streamer’s No. 1 movie of the week.

One Fast Move (2024) One Fast Move follows Wes Neal, a dishonorably discharged soldier who reconnects with his estranged father, Dean Miller, to pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Along the way, Wes receives support from Camila, an aspiring singer, and Abel, a motorcycle shop owner who mentors him. Together, they help Wes overcome the emotional barriers created by his father's absence. Release Date August 8, 2024 Director Kelly Blatz Cast K.J. Apa , Eric Dane , Edward James Olmos , Maia Reficco , Austin North , Jackson Hurst Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kelly Blatz Distributor(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch On Prime Video