Exclusive ‘Klaus’ Clip Explores Santa Claus’ Origin Story in the Animated Netflix Movie

Klaus, now playing in limited theaters, arrives on Netflix to stream today. That’s right, the Christmas season is officially upon us! The first animated feature film from the streaming giant aims to explore the origins of the festive holiday in an original tale from writer-director Sergio Pablos (Despicable Me). The story centers on Jesper, a troubled postal worker who’s assigned to a dark, dangerous, and decidedly unhappy and isolated town. In order to save his job (and his skin), he’ll have to figure out a way to bring some cheer to the feud-obsessed locals. And we have a sneak peek as to just how he’s going to do that.
In our exclusive clip from Klaus, we get a glimpse of how Jesper aims to get the job done and how he deals with the complications that arise. There are lots of Santa Claus origin story elements in this short scene, but it also displays the quality of animation that helps set Klaus apart from other modern animated movies. Here’s hoping you’ll want to watch more after checking out the clip, but if you still need more convincing, check out my review here.
Klaus stars Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack. Watch our exclusive clip from Klaus below, and be sure to add the newly arrived Christmas-classic-in-the-making to your watchlist now:
Only good children get toys? 😲 The children of Smeerensburg learn the hard truth in this brand new clip from KLAUS, now streaming on Netflix.
When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, KLAUS co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.