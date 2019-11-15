Exclusive ‘Klaus’ Clip Explores Santa Claus’ Origin Story in the Animated Netflix Movie

0

Klaus, now playing in limited theaters, arrives on Netflix to stream today. That’s right, the Christmas season is officially upon us! The first animated feature film from the streaming giant aims to explore the origins of the festive holiday in an original tale from writer-director Sergio Pablos (Despicable Me). The story centers on Jesper, a troubled postal worker who’s assigned to a dark, dangerous, and decidedly unhappy and isolated town. In order to save his job (and his skin), he’ll have to figure out a way to bring some cheer to the feud-obsessed locals. And we have a sneak peek as to just how he’s going to do that.

In our exclusive clip from Klaus, we get a glimpse of how Jesper aims to get the job done and how he deals with the complications that arise. There are lots of Santa Claus origin story elements in this short scene, but it also displays the quality of animation that helps set Klaus apart from other modern animated movies. Here’s hoping you’ll want to watch more after checking out the clip, but if you still need more convincing, check out my review here.

Klaus stars Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack. Watch our exclusive clip from Klaus below, and be sure to add the newly arrived Christmas-classic-in-the-making to your watchlist now:

