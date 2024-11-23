This year, Christmas lovers will see a different side of the North Pole with Red One. The holiday/action film has an arguably unique premise: Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons), aka the titular "Red One," is kidnapped by the ancient witch Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), leading his chief of security Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and hacker Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans). Mileage will probably vary on whether Red One is fit to add to one's holiday movie marathon, but it is not the first time Simmons played Santa. He first took up the role in the Netflix original Klaus, which is a beautifully animated take on the Santa Claus legend...and features one of Simmons' best performances to date.

What Is 'Klaus' About?

Image via Netflix

Klaus takes place in 19th-century Norway, more specifically, in the small town of Smeerenburg. It's here that Jesper Johansen (Jason Schwartzman) finds himself after his father, the Postmaster General, commands him with the task of building a post office in Smeerenburg with the hopes that it'll rid Jesper of his self-centered attitude. During his quest, Jesper encounters a woodsman named Klaus (Simmons), who spends his time making hand-carved toys. After Jesper ends up dropping a picture of a lonely child, Klaus decides to deliver one of his toys to that child, and then starts to deliver them at night, with Jesper's help.

But the two soon find themselves running into trouble; namely, the two families that inhabit Smeerenburg, the Ellingboes and the Krums. Both the Ellingboes and the Krums have been locked in a feud for years, which not only impacts Jesper's postal route but takes a turn for the worse when the Ellingboe and Krum children start to befriend each other due to Klaus' gifts. Jesper also starts falling for Alva (Rashida Jones), a teacher who winds up reopening her school for the children.

'Klaus' Is a Beautifully Animated Film Anchored by J.K. Simmons' Powerhouse Performance

Close

What makes Klaus stand out from other Christmas movies is its gorgeous animation. Director/co-writer Sergio Pablos utilizes 2D animation to great effect, creating images that feel like they popped out of a storybook. Jesper's rail-thin frame is a sharp contrast to Klaus' large figure & massive snow-white beard; likewise, children are drawn with cherubic faces while you can count the number of wrinkles etched into their elder's visages. Pablos told Polygon in an interview that Klaus was the right project to utilize a 2D style with, even though it was a risk:

"Every time we make a decision like this — let’s make it 2D — we realize our chances of selling the idea are going down. So we are very much aware of what we’re doing, but we like the idea of taking the risk every now and then. Klaus was the right moment for it."

The other element that makes Klaus a must-watch is Simmons' performance as Klaus. He plays Klaus as a man of few words, and a person who prefers to be left alone; he slowly starts warming up to Jesper, and finds joy in delivering toys to the children of Smeerenburg. There's even a tragic tale behind the toys, as they were meant to be for the children Klaus wanted to have with his wife Lydia before she passed away. Simmons' delivery when it comes to this revelation is heart-shattering; he pours a lifetime's worth of pain into Klaus' words. Considering that Simmons is mostly known for his roles as the abrasive, fast-talking J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man media and tyrannical teacher Terence Fletcher in Whiplash, his work in Klaus is a welcome change of pace.

'Klaus' Was the First Animated Streaming Movie to Get an Oscar Nomination

Klaus was one of 10 films that exclusively premiered in theaters in 2019 before debuting on Netflix, as the streaming service was aiming to seriously compete in the Oscars. Klaus did snag a nomination for Best Animated Feature, though it eventually lost out to Toy Story 4. It fared far better at the 47th Annual Annie Awards, walking away with a whopping seven awards. Looking back at Klaus, it has all the makings of a Christmas classic, including a unique take on the legend of Santa Claus. Before you watch Red One, give Klaus a chance - especially if you want to get into the Christmas spirit.

