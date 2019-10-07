‘Klaus’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s First Animated Movie & Santa Claus Origin Story

0

Klaus is here to ease you into the holiday season with this first trailer. The animated feature-length tale, a first for Netflix, tells a surprising origin story of Santa Claus. The plot teams an ambitious postal worker from a decidedly unhappy town with the legendary but reclusive toymaker in a plan to spread happiness to the children and townsfolk. It’s a classic story with a modern twist thanks to contemporary pop music, fist bumps, and the creative mind behind pop culture phenomena like Despicable Me and the Minions.

Directed by Sergio Pablos, from an original story by Pablos and a script he co-wrote with Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney, Klaus stars Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack, Netflix, SPA Studios and Artesmedia Cine present Klaus in theaters this November 8th followed by a Netflix premiere on November 15th.

Watch the first trailer for Klaus below:

This holiday season, discover the unlikely friendship that launched a legend. Watch Klaus on #Netflix November 15th, 2019. #KlausNetflix

Here’s the official synopsis for Klaus, followed by the first images and poster from the film:

