There are few Western productions with the sheer quality and commitment to history as Deadwood. The HBO Western giant was a masterclass in casting, craftsmanship, and production value – no question about it. But if you loved the gold-centric Deadwood, then there's one Western miniseries that you cannot ignore: Klondike. This Discovery Channel limited series centered on the gold mining town of Dawson City up in the Yukon, which was full of all the same sorts of colorful characters and personalities that you might see in your usual Western. Starring Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as Bill Haskell, a gold-seeking pioneer looking for his fortune, Klondike was a triumph of the genre that chronicled the final years of the 19th century, and those who fought like hell over the yellow rocks that might change their future.

'Klondike' Is a 'Deadwood'-Inspired Historical Fiction

Image via Discovery Channel

While Klondike is not a true story in and of itself, it features real-life individuals in a fictitious narrative. Based on the 2010 novel, Gold Diggers: Striking It Rich in the Klondike by Charlotte Gray, the six-part miniseries took some creative liberties with the actual accounts of Dawson City. Of course, sometimes the myths of the Old West are better than the harsh reality that many of the gold miners and explorers actually lived, even if it still may end in tragedy. The series' commitment to authenticity in its sets, costuming, and the character of the Yukon itself – sometimes, rain during scenes wasn't planned, and yet the production rolled with it anyway – is seriously impressive. It's no wonder that this story has sparked many others to further investigate the historical narrative for themselves.

But what really makes Klondike work as a notable, Deadwood-inspired miniseries are the characters. It's hard not to root for the morally assured Bill Haskell, the considerate Father Judge (Sam Sheppard), the insistent and earnest Joe Meeker (Tim Blake Nelson), and the complicated Belinda Mulrooney (Abbie Cornish). Even in the case of their enemies, such as the Count (Tim Roth) or Soapy Smith (Ian Hart), they remain self-assured and focused on their particular goals. Indeed, Bill's fight to learn the truth about who killed his best friend, Byron Epstein (Augustus Prew), early on in their Dawson City adventure is a driving force of the entire series. It's because of Epstein's murder that Bill even sticks around, and sparks are soon kindled between himself and the town's resident businesswoman, Belinda, who has her own stake in the Dawson City claim.

Klondike characters like Father Judge, Belinda Mulrooney, and Soapy Smith were all historical figures of note, and the miniseries tells their story in dramatic fashion, intersecting the lives of many Dawson City residents even more so than perhaps they were in reality. Klondike properly conveys all the greed, disease, unrest, and violence of the Yukon Gold Rush days. "I think the story shows how well it's been researched," executive producer Ridley Scott explained in the Discovering Klondike featurette. "I think that's very important that [in] anything like this, you've got to get your facts right." Even if Klondike isn't a one-for-one adaptation based on the historical narrative, it does its absolute best to bring this distinct period in Western history (American and Canadian) to life in cinematic fashion.

This Discovery Channel Miniseries Was the First of Its Kind

One thing that really sets Klondike apart is that it was Discovery Channel's first foray into a scripted, narrative-based television. Airing across three nights in January 2024, Discovery aimed to use Klondike as both an educational tool and as a way to propel the network into a greater standing. While it would have been easy for the network to ease their way into scripted dramas slowly, building toward greatness, Klondike hits the ground running and doesn't let up until the end. Everything here is life or death, and if the Klondike itself won't get you, then certainly disease or the harsh Alaskan winter will. "One of the things that is very important to us at Discovery, and one of things that is important to our audience, is they want to immerse themselves in different worlds, and they want to learn," explained executive producer Dolores Gavin in the Discovering Klondike featurette.

Klondike was the perfect mixture of an inspired director, Simon Cellan Jones, a powerful script, great production, and a compelling lead in Richard Madden (who more than proves himself here) that reminds us that the gold rush was no joke. It's no wonder that Tim Goodman over at The Hollywood Reporter had trouble nitpicking this miniseries. "It’s a seriously impressive leap into the scripted world by Discovery and is worthy of exploration," he noted in his 2014 review. As our own Allison Keene explained in her review for Collider, "Klondike stays true to its central idea: that of trailblazing, and finding one's own way in a lawless world." Considering how magnificent this miniseries actually is, it's a real shame that it isn't available anywhere on streaming. As it stands now, one has to purchase a DVD copy in order to watch the thing, but, just as this author was, you'll be glad that you did.