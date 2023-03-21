Some films arrive in cinemas poised to break serious ground. Alan J. Pakula's Klute is one such film. Elegant in its storytelling, smooth is its shot composition, and in essence, quintessentially cool, the crafty director's second movie may be the finest detective thriller of its time. Sensational genre flicks arrived before and after its 1971 release to be sure, but there's something to be seriously said here for dialogue's ability to punch as hard as, well, actual punches. The script is searingly clever and the lines (especially Fonda's) are delivered with such aplomb that Klute is rattling enough for its brute honesty and no-holds-barred witticism as it is for the fiendish mystery perpetrator the titular detective seeks to capture. The plot of Klute moves like a taipan through the grass and while suitably captivating, it is as much a playground for its two fascinating key characters to demystify each other's true nature as it is a narrative to be delicately unrolled.

'Klute' Is the Most Intimate of Pakula's "Paranoia Trilogy"

Heady and psychological while bearing style to burn, Klute rocks. No essay on why it remains so eminently influential is complete without mention of Jane Fonda's tectonic performance as call-girl Bree Daniels. Redefining how such a character can be played, by the end one feels like they've spent several months with the rapid-fire Daniels as opposed to a mere 114 minutes or so. It's hard to imagine Klute being as brilliant as it is sans the wonderful performance of the then 33-year-old Fonda, but it must be said, Donald Sutherland's flippant, guarded detective balances the scales with his deductive placidity. Pakula made a triptych of fine films in the 1970s, including this one which arrived first, The Parallax View, and perhaps the most well-known, All the President's Men.

Each entry in what's been referred to as his "Paranoia trilogy" dipped into the things that force us to keep a watchful eye over the shoulder. Klute is the least political of the three, as Parallax View explored secret organizations, and All the President's Men obviously investigated a real-life incident in the Watergate Scandal. Klute's intimacy is what makes it the most enduringly influential of the three - its noir stylings and thrumming city environment (able to both inspire awe and make one feel contained) have helped shaped visions for a selection of renowned directors operating today. Klute is vital viewing, remains one of the best New York movies ever, and simply gets better with repeat visits.

'Klute' Understands the Effectiveness of On-Location Grittiness

Alan J. Pakula forwent a studio lot to shoot Klute's action in the beating heart of New York City. The production team ventured into and around Central Park as well as the lesser-known backstreet and alleys to capture the spirit, soul, and variegated vibes of the city that seldom sleeps. It was a conscious decision so that any extraneous or peripheral elements could potentially help shape the context in which the key characters inhabit. It was a mightily effective creative decision, for the way Bree Daniels is presented is as someone completely absorbed by the urban environment. Shot in 1970, it was also an interesting and dynamic epoch - with the city continuing to diversify and sprawl. Everything that may interrupt or majorly or slightly impact production was welcomed by Pakula when shooting on location, even if production was stalled, according to the making of featurette, Klute in New York: A Background for Suspense.

The way Pakula uses the location so innovative is highly memorable. It's as if decisions to use certain spots for certain conversation scenes were discovered as part of the journey and that's precisely what Klute is, a journey of discovery for each of the souls occupying the center of the action. At the beginning of the film, John Klute (Donald Sutherland) is shown sitting surrounded by friends at a dinner party setting in rural Pennsylvania where he holds down a position as a small-town detective. One of the first images is of a tape recorder - a recurring motif throughout the picture. This one simple image co-ops a sense of surveillance, of having one's life put under the microscope - a topic explored in some cornerstone 70s classics in ensuing years of course.

Klute's best friend Tom Gruneman is missing. In fact, he's been off the grid for 6 months so Gruneman's associate Peter Cable (Charles Cioffi) hires the low-key Klute to pursue the matter on his own. After discovering an "obscene" letter tying the missing Gruneman to an NYC call girl, Klute is handed the lead, and he's off to the big city to unravel what lies before him. The first shot the audience is gifted of Bree is her in a telephone booth having a yak in the bustling Big Apple. Immediately juxtaposing the settings and temperaments of each primary player skillfully, what follows is a deep dive into the gradual wearing down of doubt barriers and the embracement of trust between two sharply contrasting characters.

Image Via Warner Bros.

'Klute's Style Lives on Today in Other Films

One of the primary reasons Klute effortlessly oozes cool is its hypnotizing musical score. Almost every aspect of the film warrants merit and Michael Small's spine-tingling music, which trills and wanders like possessed wind chimes, is evocative and distinct to this day. Making its signature entrance via an utterly entrancing credit sequence helps foster an atmosphere of light mystique. And on the aforementioned credit sequence, it's a masterstroke in itself. With David Fincher's Se7en possibly taking influence from Klute's shadowy-roomed visual style, there's also a kinship between the two films by way of their creative title sequences. Arriving a few minutes into the picture, after John Klute and the core mystery are introduced, the combination of visuals and jittery tones encapsulate the singularly stylish vibrations of the film beautifully as the titles dart across the screen.

With frequent collaborator Gordon Willis (The Godfather Part I and II) on board as cinematographer, Pakula was able to create stark, beautiful environments. He was able to portray New York in a unique light, capturing all the elements the sprawling city has to offer, from the disparate to the iconic. It's a sight to behold. Matt Reeves of last year's The Batman (which effectively married neo-noir with traditional superhero tropes) may also have been inspired by Klute and looked to it as a visual touchstone. People in cramped rooms in big cities. Darkness overhead, dark mysteries afoot.

Look a little further, and one would be able to identify a raft of films with tonal or aesthetic similarities to Klute. Iconic offerings like the Richard Roundtree starrer Shaft may owe a small debt to the visual style of the movie, Robert Altman's West Coast revisionist Marlowe yarn The Long Goodbye was a landmark film of the time, and gems like Twilight (1998) may also share some sensibilities. Some great New York pictures of the neo-noir and thriller persuasion emerged in the 1960s (from the underrated Mirage to the spooky Wait Until Dark), but Pakula's film feels like the culmination of them.

Image Via Warner Bros.

'Klute' Was An Era-Defining Statement and a Career High Point for All

Klute is the finest neo-noir of the stacked 70s and right up there with the best of all time. With many films continuing to contain traces of Klute's masterful command of environment and space - it's the best thing the director made and henceforth the most powerful entry in his "paranoia trilogy." And the movie's unrelenting coolness needs to be reemphasized. With memorable lines aplenty, "You're not gonna get hung up on me are you?" and sequences to keep even the most seasoned of cineaste's on a knife's edge (such as when Klute suspects a mystery party to be prowling "on the roof" of Bree's apartment) - there are some truly unforgettable moments.

Notable for its restraint, Klute is a detective mystery that focuses heavily on suggestion and the possibility of an impending confrontation. Our detective is looking to unmask someone who is tormenting Bree (and who has also tormented other girls in Bree's circle) and likely did heinous things to the missing Gruneman. But the real drama ultimately ends up situating itself squarely between the slow-blossoming but utterly credible companionship and romance between Klute and Bree. Initially, they are at odds with each other, skeptical, but then the friction fritters away. On second viewing, one may be able to spot some of the early signs as to the perpetrator's identity (who is eventually ensnared and revealed in a chilling finale that once again is inexplicit and suggests rather than shows) but it does not temper the thrills one iota. It's scarily good stuff, and talk about palm-perspiring anxiety!

Sutherland and Fonda march straight into their characters with gusto. Fonda did something magical with Bree, and the scenes she shares with her psychiatrist (Vivian Nathan) showcase the strengths of the performance best. She is quick to retort, but then just as quick to slip into somber reflection on a past littered with peaks, troughs, and deep-seated troubles. Klute is as magnetic as ever, and its aura continues to radiate well after it finishes. In fact, Pakula's film demands multiple viewings and future reentries into its world. Breathlessly brilliant - Klute's imprint has been significantly felt - and as a film, it's slicker than ever before.