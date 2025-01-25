Last week, Cameron Diaz made a more-than-welcome comeback to the world of movies with the action flick Back in Action. Away for over a decade, she was sorely missed by fans — and the numbers are here to underscore that. Aside from her new movie accumulating over 40 million views in just a few days, Netflix subscribers across the planet also decided to pull a double feature and revive another action-comedy movie that she starred fifteen years ago with Mission: Impossible icon Tom Cruise: Knight and Day.

In the movie, Diaz plays June Havens, a woman who is inadvertently thrown into an international CIA conspiracy when an agent mistakenly believes she's working with Roy Miller (Cruise). From then on, Roy gets the double duty of fighting off threats on the field and protecting June, who ends up becoming a target. The duo's dynamic is pretty much what makes the movie entertaining, and critics were almost unanimous while praising Diaz' and Cruise's chemistry. This was also the first time that both stars shared the screen in nine years, having previously worked together on modern classic Vanilla Sky.

Despite the appreciation of Cruise and Diaz, critics weren't that fond with the overall experience of Knight and Day. The movie scored a lackluster 51% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and with fans it wasn't that different, with the movie ranking even lower at 49%. Time Out's Pete Uhlich gave the movie 1 out of 5 stars and called it "smug and callous," and underscored that the explosions and bullet hells from the action-comedy are nothing we haven't seen before. But Netflix subscribers around the world don't seem to mind: the movie accumulated over 5 million views on the platform this past week.

'Knight and Day' Has a Star-Studded Cast

Close

At the same time, Knight and Day has a lot to offer cast-wise. Aside from the leading duo, it also features Peter Sarsgaard (September 5), Paul Dano (The Batman), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Mark Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys), Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead), Jordi Mollà (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and a then relatively unknown Gal Gadot (Snow White).

The movie was directed by James Mangold, who had already proved his talent for directing action flicks after helming the highly praised western 3:10 To Yuma. As Marvel fans know well, the filmmaker went on to direct The Wolverine and Logan, and recently he directed high-profile titles such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown.

If you want to join the hype, Knight and Day is available to stream in the U.S. on Max.