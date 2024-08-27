One of Tom Cruise's most underrated movies, which has been lacking a streaming home for quite some time, just got the update fans have been waiting for. Knight and Day, the 2010 action adventure comedy which Cruise stars in alongside Cameron Diaz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jordi Mollá, will officially begin streaming on Max on September 1. The film follows a young woman (Diaz) who gets mixed up with a disgraced spy (Cruise) who is trying to clear his name. Knight and Day is part of a major round of additions to Max in September which is also headlined by The Martian, the space sci-fi thriller starring Matt Damon. Knight and Day also stars Paul Dano, Falk Hentshcel, and Marc Blucas, and currently sits at a 52% score from critics and a 49% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The script for Knight and Day was written by Patrick O'Neill, and it is one of his most famous works now nearly 15 years later along with the 1989 coming-of-age romantic comedy, Say Anything, starring John Cusack and Ione Skye, which he starred in instead of writing. His only writing credits after Knight and Day have been several episodes of Mary Shelley's Frankenhole, and the 2014 action film Bang Bang. Knight and Day was helmed by James Mangold, who is best known for his work directing one of the highest-rated comic book movies of all time, Logan, and most recently helmed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Harrison Ford) and Ford v. Ferrari (Christian Bale).

Knight and Day Collected a Haul at the Box Office in 2010

Knight and Day was produced on a hefty budget that was reported to be roughly $120 million, but the film earned all that back and then some with its strong performance at the worldwide box office. Knight and Day grossed $76 million domestically paired with $185 from overseas markets to amount to a collective total of more than $260 million. When adjusted for inflation, this total comes out to around $376 million, meaning it would line up with 2024 films such as Twisters and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, two of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Knight and Day stars Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz and was written by Patrick O'Neill and directed by James Mangold. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Knight and Day on Max starting September 1.