The Big Picture A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has added seven new cast members to the series.

The spin-off takes place roughly 90 years before the original Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon will conclude after only four seasons, with the third season set to begin production later this year.

Less than a week after one Game of Thrones spin-off concluded its second season, another upcoming series set in Westeros just got an exciting update. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Game of Thrones spin-off which is set roughly 90 years before the events of the original series, has added seven new cast members to its call sheet. Edward Ashley will play Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton will play Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkous will play Steely Pate, Daniel Monks will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas will portray Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will feature as Plummer, and lastly, Danny Webb will play Ser Arland of Pennytree. The Daeron Targaryen featured in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not the same one teased during Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Back in June, it was revealed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms had officially begun filming and just recently, the series premiered its first footage as part of an HBO marketing campaign teasing upcoming shows like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and more. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will follow two unlikely heroes, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The show is set during a time when the Targaryens still have the Iron Throne, but all dragons have passed away and are nothing more than a memory. Duncan and Egg will meet all companions and enemies on the road in the series, which will see them face extreme challenges and overcome them through the power of friendship.

‘House of the Dragon’ Will Conclude After Only Four Seasons

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues filming ahead of its planned 2025 release, HBO and Warner Bros. didn't let that stop them from delivering a shocking update on the most recent spin-off. It was announced several days ago that House of the Dragon would conclude after only four seasons, with the highly-anticipated third season set to begin production later this year.

This news comes on the heels of the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale, which left many fans with much to be desired. The finale concludes without the epic dragon battle that many were hoping for, leaving much of the action to come in the third season, which is likely not to be released until 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Game of Thrones, and stream House of the Dragon exclusively on Max.

