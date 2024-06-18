The Big Picture The Game of Thrones spin-off series A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms is currently filming, with exciting new cast members and directors joining the fray.

Adapted from The Hedge Knight, the series is set a century before Game of Thrones, with potential for future seasons.

Despite previous project cancellations, A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms is set for a 2025 release date on HBO.

It's a pretty good month to be a Game of Thrones fan. Viewers are currently enjoying the highly anticipated return of House of the Dragon and today another highly anticipated installment of the Westeros universe got an important update: the previously announced spin-off series A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is now filming

HBO announced the news along with several new cast members, including Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. Sarah Adina Smith has also been announced as director, helming three of the show's six episodes.

As we know, the new series is adapted from The Hedge Knight, a novella written by George R.R. Martin that takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. The story will be spread across six episodes, and HBO is yet to confirm if the miniseries will be a one-and-done deal that doesn't extend past its source material. However, considering the popularity of anything related to the Westeros universe, it wouldn't be a surprise if the upcoming show became another long-running title of the franchise.

What Else Do We Know About 'A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms?'

Back in May, Martin revealed that the casting process for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms was almost finished and we already knew that Peter Claffey (Wreck) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) were attached to star in the series. Martin also revealed that the new Game of Thrones spin-off will be directed by Owen Harris, who previously helmed episodes from Black Mirror, Brave New World and Mrs. Davis.

Even though HBO has been flirting with Game of Thrones spin-offs ever since the flagship series started getting closer to its end, the path for them to see the light of day is far from easy. The network is seemingly making tough decisions when it comes to moving forward with projects, and titles that seemed like a home run — like the Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) spin-off — have been either scrapped or indefinitely shelved. Currently, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is one of the titles that seems closer to coming to life, with a late 2025 release date attached to it.

HBO will release A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the network.