This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In case The Penguin finale wasn’t enough action on a Sunday night, HBO decided to crank up the heat by releasing a new teaser of its projects coming later this year and also in 2025. One of the upcoming shows to receive a new spot is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the Game of Thrones spin-off show set between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. The brief new footage shows Peter Claffey in the lead role of Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall training and also on the field of battle. The show did not receive an official release date as part of the new footage, but it is confirmed to be released in 2025, meaning fans won’t have to go without Game of Thrones content next year.

Starring alongside Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is Daniel Ings, who has been tapped for the role of Ser Lyonal ‘The Laughing Storm’ Baratheon, which is expected to be a recurring role for all six episodes of the upcoming series. Sam Spruell, best known for his work in Snow White and the Huntsman and Taken 3, will also star in The Hedge Knight as Prince Maekar Targaryen. Bertie Carvel, Henry Ashton, and Finn Bennett have all been tapped to play Targaryens in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off show, with Carvel playing Baelor ‘Breakspear,’ Ashton playing Daeron ‘The Drunken,’ and Bennett portraying Aeion ‘Brightflame’. Dexter Sol Ansell will also play young Aegon Targaryen, who goes by “Egg” in the Game of Thrones show.

What Other ‘Game of Thrones’ Projects Are in the Works?

Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed earlier this year that House of the Dragon would end after Season 4, but the third season isn’t expected to release until 2026, at the earliest. It was also revealed that a Game of Thrones movie is in early development, but the film has not been officially greenlit. There are also other series currently in the works like a show detailing Aegon’s conquest before the events of House of the Dragon, and a project following The Sea Snake, aka Corlys Velaryon, but both projects are only in development and have not yet begun production.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will premiere in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future Game of Thrones updates and watch House of the Dragon on Max.

WATCH ON MAX