The Big Picture George R.R. Martin updates fans on the upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Director Owen Harris will helm three episodes of the series.

Martin hopes to finish The Winds of Winter novel soon, and then write more Dunk & Egg stories.

Could one ever suffer from success? That could very well be the case for author, George R.R. Martin. Ever since HBO decided to adapt his novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, into the television series, Game of Thrones, everything has changed dramatically for Martin. Besides having to contribute to the development of one of the greatest television series ever, the author has also had to contribute to conversations regarding multiple spinoffs in the years that have followed. With the second season of House of the Dragon fast approaching, we can look beyond to the other stories set to emerge from Westeros. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is set to become HBO's second spinoff from the original series, and Martin has offered an update regarding production.

Martin took to his Not a Blog website to say that auditions for the series are mostly done and that things are moving smoothly. "Things are moving along nicely with our Dunk & Egg spinoff, HBO’s adaptation of my novella The Hedge Knight," Martin began. "Most of the auditions — not all, but most — are done, and we should be able to announce some more cast members shortly. We have our Tanselle, Steely Pate, Baelor Breakspear, the Laughing Storm, a couple of Fossoways, Aerion Brightflame (boo, hiss), Prince Maekar, and the rest," he said. Adding, "Lists are being built on Ashford Meadow. I am told they just had the first table read, and that it went great."

The author also revealed that The Hedge Knight had snagged its own director, saying, "We have our director as well: Owen Harris, a terrific British director whose credits include helming “San Junipero,” my all-time favorite episode of Black Mirror. Owen will direct three of our six episodes."

'The Winds of Winter' Are Finally Blowing In — Hopefully

Close

In his post, Martin also confirms that "The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe." He then adds that should the upcoming prequel be successful, others will follow. "Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job. I hope to visit the shoot come July, when I swing by Belfast on my way to the worldcon in Glasgow," he writes. "The show will make its debut next year… and if it does well, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight will follow."

Martin does, however, save the best news for last as he informs his audience that he hopes to finish the last novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. Adding to his post, Martin said, "By which time I hope to have finished some more Dunk & Egg stories (yes, after I finish The Winds of Winter)."

The bit about The Winds of Winter is sure to have many readers excited given that it's been in the works since 2011. At the time, Martin had suggested the book would be ready in three years, but that obviously has not materialized. With over 1000 pages written, and several hundred more to go, we hope Martin is able to wrap it up this time. As for the upcoming prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, it is a prequel to the original series, Game of Thrones, that is being adapted from Martin's The Tales of Dunk and Egg novella The Hedge Knight from 1998. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are set to play Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg, respectively.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is eyeing a late 2025 release. In the meantime, we return to Westeros this summer when House of the Dragon debuts its second season on HBO and Max on June 16.

