The new series connects to other Westeros stories since it will have the same families seen in previous shows.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be closely tied to House of the Dragon due to the historical importance of the Dance of the Dragons.

Game of Thrones is set to have several spinoff series, but so far, only House of the Dragon has been released. However, that is about to change. With House of the Dragon Season 2 completed, the next part of the franchise to appear on screens will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Promised to fill the gap between House of the Dragon seasons, the show's first look just appeared in HBO's promotional trailer for its upcoming new and returning series, which provided a glimpse of both Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The series is obviously set in Westeros, but the connection to the other stories goes deeper, especially after House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale.

Chronologically, the newest series will be a prequel to Game of Thrones and a sequel to House of the Dragon. Based on a series of novellas by George R. R. Martin, the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fall roughly 80 years after House of the Dragon. This may seem to provide ample opportunities for crossover as some younger characters could theoretically survive that long, but the violence of war makes that more difficult. Yet, considering the connections between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, there is bound to be some overlap between the two shows, and the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon opened up a major opportunity with the appearance of a character who lives during the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Though exactly how closely these shows are connected remains to be seen, their proximity in the timeline makes it possible that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon will be the most closely related Westeros series yet.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Will Have Some of the Same Families

Much about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is still a mystery, but if it follows closely to the novellas, it will steer the franchise away from the political dealings of the ruling families to focus on the life of a simple hedge knight named Dunk, who travels the Seven Kingdoms serving where he is needed. Through a series of unlikely circumstances, he gains a young Targaryen prince, Aegon, or "Egg," as a squire. Their adventures offer a different look at the world outside the Targaryen strongholds, but that doesn't mean there can't be any overlap. The most obvious connection between the two series is the various families. Much like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, many of the characters will be connected as descendants of previous characters.

Most obviously, Egg, as the primary Targaryen in the new series, will be related to most of the characters in House of the Dragon in one way or another. In fact, he is only five generations removed from Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith), having descended from their son. More Targaryens have already been cast for the new series, including Maekar (Sam Spruell), Aerion "Brightflame" (Finn Bennett), and Baelor "Breakspear" (Bertie Carvel), with both Maekar and Baelor being a generation before Egg. Though Dunk himself is a child from Flea Bottom, other characters will boast familiar families, including Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings), whose ancestors appeared in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Though more characters have yet to be confirmed for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it would be odd for the story not to have a few more familiar families.

How Will 'House of the Dragon's Story Impact 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'?

With the two stories being so close together, the events of House of the Dragon will barely have passed into history during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The civil war fought between Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra has far-reaching consequences, as it creates division among the people of Westeros. Though it will not be the most divisive civil war for the characters, considering that in the time between the series, the realm fights the first Blackfyre Rebellion, the historic civil war that shaped the kingdom is likely to get a reference or two in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Dance of the Dragons is significant for one major reason: it begins the dying of the dragons. Since dragons can live for centuries, in a less tragic situation, it may be expected to see some of the same dragons with different riders, but the dragons have died out – largely because of the events of the earlier show. The lack of dragons made the Targaryens more vulnerable as they lost their legendary power. However, the Targaryens are still firmly in control during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

'House of the Dragon's Season 2 Finale Hints at a Deeper Connection to 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

One surprise connection can be found in the finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 when Daemon sees the future. Immediately, the images of Game of Thrones caught fans' attention, but in the mix is one character who is likely to appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Sitting among the roots of a tree is a mysterious man with a birthmark on his cheek. His description identifies him as Bloodraven (Joshua Ben-Tovim), a bastard Targaryen descendant alive and in power in the era of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While this story does not have the same grand political focus as House of the Dragon, it would be a surprise if Bloodraven doesn't show up, though it may be a different actor portraying him than in House of the Dragon.

Bloodraven may be the only character capable of connecting all three of the shows in this universe, as he appeared as an old man called the Three-Eyed Raven (Struan Rodger and Max von Sydow) in Game of Thrones, training Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). But his role in House of the Dragon seems to imply a connection to or at least knowledge of the Song of Ice and Fire, which is a prophecy passed down from Aegon I that foretells the events of Game of Thrones — though with so many untimely Targaryen deaths destined to happen in House of the Dragon, it is in danger of being lost. Bloodraven could be one way for the franchise to preserve the knowledge of the prophecy after the Dance of the Dragons, giving the character additional importance in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. With only so much known about the upcoming series, there are only so many ways to connect the two, but they are already tied together and will only become more so.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max in the U.S., with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to premiere in 2025.

