George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire — or the world's slowest writer, depending on your point of view —took to his blog to offer fans an update on the upcoming HBO series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. In a lengthy post titled "Dunk, Egg, a Few Random Mutterings," Martin revealed that he’s seen all six episodes of the first season, and he’s thrilled with how it turned out, which is a mightily pleasant surprise given his notorious negativity on what HBO's been doing with House of the Dragon.

"I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them," Martin shared. "Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm and Tanselle Too-Tall."

The series adapts The Hedge Knight, the first novella in Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories, and focuses on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, years before the events of Game of Thrones. Martin was full of praise for what he saw, calling it "as faithful as a reasonable man could hope for." He did warn some of the more bloodthirsty fans, however, that the show is less about epic battles and dragons, and more about chivalry, duty, and honour. "Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you," Martin said. "There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but this is a character piece."

George R. R. Martin Is an Open Critic of His Adaptations

While some might dismiss Martin’s praise as typical creator enthusiasm, it’s worth noting that he has a history of being brutally honest about adaptations of his work. His dissatisfaction with the later seasons of Game of Thrones is well-documented, and while he praised House of the Dragon’s early episodes, he’s been open about his displeasure with how the second season concluded.

So, given his openness about this one, it’s possible that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could become Martin’s favorite of all the shows set in the Game of Thrones universe. The Dunk and Egg stories hold a special place in his heart as more traditional high fantasy, with tales of courage and boyhood dreams of honor. "They’re the kind of stories that made me fall in love with the fantasy genre to begin with," Martin said.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.