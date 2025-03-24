Any fan of 1980s television will know Knight Rider, the action crime drama series starring David Hasselhoff, aka "the Hoff," and the iconic Knight Industries Two Thousand, aka K.I.T.T., a sentient, indestructible Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with the coolest sweeping hood light bar ever (and yes, you can pick up your own light from Amazon!). After its cancellation, two television films, a 1997 spin-off and a rebooted TV series in 2008, kept Knight Rider alive, but the big news in 2020 was that James Wan was working on a film adaptation of the series. And then... nothing. What happened?

'Knight Rider' Defies the Critics

Image via NBC

"Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless in a world of criminals who operate above the law."

The intro above kicks off each episode of Knight Rider, created by the man behind Battlestar Galactica and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: Glen A. Larson (the glowing back-and-forth light on KITT is reminiscent of the Cylons in the former). The series started the first of its four seasons on September 26, 1982, with Larry Anderson as protagonist Michael Arthur Long. Who? Doesn't matter—8 minutes in, Michael Long, a special agent for the LAPD, is shot in the face after being double-crossed during an industrial espionage case.

In a show that features a talking AI car, the least believable aspect has to be Long surviving getting shot in the face. Yet, he does, thanks to a rather fortuitous metal plate in his head that deflected the bullet away from his brain and into his face. He's rescued by billionaire Wilton Knight (Richard Basehart), who gives Long a new identity as Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff), with a new face crafted by some apparently highly skilled plastic surgeons. Wilton has launched a public justice organization known as FLAG (the Foundation for Law and Government) and selects Michael to be the primary field agent, paired with the artificially intelligent, technologically advanced KITT (voiced by William Daniels, who you might remember as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World).

James Wan Takes the Keys to 'Knight Rider's KITT