Western audiences are about to be introduced to the world of Saint Seiya with director Tomasz Bagiński's adaptation Knights of the Zodiac. The 80s manga and anime are classics, following five teens called "saints" who are given the power of the constellations through magical cloths and are tasked with defending the goddess Athena from harm. Now, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new trailer that highlights Baginski's new take on the iconic hero Seiya in live-action as he discovers the great power he possesses and enters a fantastical war of the gods.

Knights of the Zodiac stars Netflix's live-action One Piece star Mackenyu as Seiya, a headstrong street kid who becomes an unlikely protector when strange powers emerge from him while he fights in the ring. His exploits in the ring are noticed by Alman Kiddo (Sean Bean) who recruits Seiya to fight for Sienna (Madison Iseman), Athena's reincarnated form. The trailer first shows her plagued by visions of the goddess destroying everything and everyone, but she and Kiddo vow to keep that from happening again with Seiya helping to keep her safe. To do that, however, he needs to train to harness his own powers. At first mystified by the mystical abilities thrown his way, he quickly becomes all-powerful as the pegasus knight, dispatching foes with ease and drawing attention from the forces that oppose Athena.

Live-action anime adaptations are never without any worry and this film certainly offers a different feel from the original series. Knights of the Zodiac does, however, feature a strong cast carrying it forward though with Mackenyu, Bean, and Iseman joined by Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos. The action and effects, for the most part, look stunning as well with some stunning shots of Seiya and Athena employing their powers. The final shot of the trailer also builds on the hype with a high-octane clash with another knight.

Image via Stage 6 Films

Who Else Helped Translate Saint Seiya Into Knights of the Zodiac?

The Oscar-nominated Bagiński has earned some trust with adaptations as part of the team behind The Witcher and he'll direct from a screenplay written by 10 Cloverfield Lane scribe Josh Campbell with Matt Stuecken and Kiel Murray. Saint Seiya was originally penned by Masami Kurumada before branching out into multiple anime series and solidifying itself as one of the most popular franchises in Japan. Most recently, the series received a CG remake courtesy of Netflix. Knights of the Zodiac will be the first-ever big-screen adaptation of the series.

Knights of the Zodiac is due out on May 12. It's part of a big year for anime adaptations featuring Mackenyu as the One Piece live-action adaptation is also slated to release in 2023. Check out the trailer for the Saint Seiya film below.