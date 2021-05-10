As Netflix prepares to unleash his new movie Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista is returning to the streamer to star in Knives Out 2, which reunites him with his Spectre co-star Daniel Craig.

Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the sequel, which is heating up at Netflix ahead of a summer shoot in Greece. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will be another murder mystery featuring a large ensemble cast, so there will plenty of red herrings for Craig's Benoit Blanc to suspect.

Johnson and Ram Bergman are producing Knives Out 2, which will be the latest Netflix movie to star Bautista following Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, which will premiere on the streaming service May 21 following an exclusive one-week run in select theaters.

RELATED: First 'Army of the Dead' Social Reactions Tease a Gory, Genre-Bending, Over-the-Top Zombie Heist Film Bautista is a former wrestler who delivered a scene-stealing performance as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- a role he'll reprise in both Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista seems to thrive as part of a large ensemble and I love the idea of him popping up in a murder mystery. I'm just curious whether he'll be among the suspects or partnered with Craig somehow like LaKeith Stanfield was in the first film.

Bautista will soon be seen alongside Jason Momoa in a pair of projects -- WB's big-budget Dune movie and as Momoa's brother in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series See, though I imagine Knives Out 2 will make better use of the actor's sense of humor. Deadline broke the exciting news of his casting in the sequel.

