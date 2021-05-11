Edward Norton's career has officially come full circle, as he has signed on to join Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Netflix's murder mystery Knives Out 2.

Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the sequel, which is gearing up for a summer shoot in Greece. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will be another murder mystery featuring a large ensemble cast, so there will plenty of suspects for Craig's Benoit Blanc to investigate. Deadline broke the news of Norton's casting, noting that like Bautista, his character details are being kept under wraps.

Johnson and Ram Bergman are producing Knives Out 2, which will mark Norton's first Netflix movie. I was surprised to discover that he's never worked with the streaming giant before, but then again, he was busy directing Motherless Brooklyn and working with Wes Anderson the past few years. Norton is no stranger to whodunit movies featuring someone with a southern accent, having launched his career with an Oscar-nominated turn as an accused murderer in Primal Fear.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: 'The Incredible Hulk's Dueling Visions — and Dueling Cuts Outside of Motherless Brooklyn, Norton was last seen in a last-second cameo at the end of Alita: Battle Angel and on The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis. He also lent his voice to Sausage Party and Isle of Dogs in recent years, but his only other live-action role was alongside Will Smith in the holiday flop Collateral Beauty.

Though Norton will soon be seen as a kidnapper in Anderson's long-delayed film The French Dispatch, one could say he really needed a major movie like Knives Out 2, as no one has really seen him in a big film since 2014's Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Norton is one of the industry's finest actors -- I watched Fight Club again this past weekend and he's utterly brilliant in that film -- so not only am I glad that a director is rewarding him with a plum part in a high-profile movie, but I think his casting is a coup for Knives Out 2, which should benefit from his involvement.

KEEP READING: The Top 10 Performances in David Fincher's Movies

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'The Green Knight' Trailer Reveals an Epic Quest for Dev Patel's Gawain The A24 film will premiere in theaters on July 30.

Read Next