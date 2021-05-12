Rian Johnson continues to line up big stars for his Netflix murder mystery Knives Out 2, as Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe is the latest to join the ensemble and thus, fall under suspicion.

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as world-famous inspector Benoit Blanc, and he'll be joined in the sequel by Dave Bautista and three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton, the latter of whom will be making his Netflix debut with the project.

Johnson is writing and directing Knives Out 2 as well as producing the sequel alongside his T-Street partner Ram Bergman. Though plot details and character descriptions are being kept under wraps for now, the film will shoot in Greece, which should lend the sequel some international flavor.

Released in 2019, Knives Out grossed $311 million on a production budget of just $40 million and earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay. He began writing the sequel as soon as the first film was released, and Netflix shelled out $469 million for the next two films in the franchise, requiring only that Craig star and the budget remain in the same general ballpark.

Monáe is a beloved singer-songwriter who made quite an impression on Hollywood execs with her back-to-back turns in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, the latter of which would go on to win Best Picture. She went on to star in Season 2 of Sam Esmail's Amazon series Homecoming and play the lead in the racially charged thriller Antebellum, which is actually worth a look in case you missed it last year.

Monáe's additional credits include Harriet and Welcome to Marwen, and she most recently appeared in Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias. She's a great addition to the cast of Knives Out 2, and I can't wait to see who else Johnson surrounds her with. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of her casting.

