Just when you think the Knives Out 2 cast couldn't get any more exciting, along comes Kathryn Hahn to take things up another notch. Writer-director Rian Johnson has been casting up the sequel this week, adding Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae to the ensemble thus far, and now Deadline reports that Kathryn Hahn has joined the cast as well. Daniel Craig reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc, but in this follow-up he's surrounded by a new cast of characters in a brand new setting.

Filming is due to begin this summer in Greece, but in a surprising megadeal announced earlier this year, Knives Out 2 is being made for Netflix. While Lionsgate distributed the first movie, Netflix paid $450 million for a deal that will see Johnson writing and directing both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 with complete creative freedom.

Hahn is coming off a stellar, scene-stealing role in Marvel's first Disney+ series WandaVision as the show's primary antagonist, and while her future in the MCU is likely not over, we can look foward to seeing her absolutely kill it in a Rian Johnson whodunit. Hahn has not-so-quietly been one of the best performers of her generation for years, nailing comedies like Parks and Recreation and Step Brothers but also turning in incredible dramatic work in projects like Private Life and her HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, so it's nice to see her getting bigger and bigger roles.

Plot details for Knives Out 2 are under wraps, but Johnson is writing, directing, and producing with his producing partner Ram Bergman also onboard. His 2019 film Knives Out was his first project after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the thrilling (and hilarious) murder mystery not only pulled in over $300 millin at the box office, but also scored Johnson a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination.

So yeah, as if we weren't already over the moon about the mere prospect of a sequel, the cast for this follow-up continues to solidify Knives Out 2 as one of our most anticipated projects currently in the works.

