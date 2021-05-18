Fresh off dual Oscar nominations for his supporting turn in One Night in Miami and for co-writing the film's Oscar-nominated original song "Speak Now," Leslie Odom Jr. is joining the star-studded ensemble of Knives Out 2. Casting has been underway on writer/director Rian Johnson's caper for the last few weeks, as he looks to fill out the cast around Daniel Craig who reprises his role as Benoit Blanc from the hit 2019 film. Craig is the only returning castmember from that Oscar-nominated mystery-thriller-comedy, as Johnson wrote a brand new mystery that will take the production (and Blanc) overseas to Greece.

So far, the stellar Knives Out 2 cast includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. Now THR reports that Leslie Odom Jr. is also signing on, but it's unclear what role he or any of the newcomers will be playing as Johnson is keeping the plot under lock and key. Filming is due to begin this summer in Greece on the first of two Knives Out sequels that Netflix has purchased for a whopping $469 million. The streaming service has consigned Johnson to write and direct both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, and has also signed Craig to return for both movies as the sleuthing anchor.

When Knives Out opened to critical raves, Johnson made no secret of his hope to write further mysteries starring Craig as Blanc, surrounding him with new characters in each installment in the vein of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. It's a testament to Johnson's talent as both a writer and a director that he was just as capable of crafting an exciting and surpring Star Wars movie as he was at crafting a crackling murder mystery whoddunit.

A Knives Out 2 release date has not yet been set, but the cast is coming together nicely so far. Odom Jr., of course, first broke out in a big way as Aaron Burr in the instantly iconic stage musical Hamilton, but he's since branched out in a range of projects including Harriet and Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express. He has a regular voice role on the Apple TV+ series Central Park, and will be seen in Warner Bros.' Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

